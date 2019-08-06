Sharks' Trevor Carrick: Traded and signed
Carrick signed a two-year contract with San Jose on Monday after being acquired from Carolina in exchange for Miles Wood.
Carrick saw action in just one NHL game last season with the Hurricanes, instead spending the year in the minors with AHL Charlotte, for which he notched nine goals and 38 helpers in 71 contests. The 25-year-old will get a chance to secure regular minutes during training camp, though will likely still have to spend time with the Barracuda.
