Carrick was placed on waivers Sunday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.

Carrick signed a two-way deal with the Ducks in the offseason after tallying 15 goals and 46 points with AHL Syracuse last season. If he clears waivers, Carrick will report to AHL San Diego. The 29-year-old blueliner hasn't played in the NHL since 2019 with San Jose.