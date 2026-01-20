Desharnais scored a goal on two shots, added six PIM, doled out six hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Desharnais had missed the previous 23 games due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old defenseman will likely compete with Vincent Iorio for third-pairing minutes moving forward, as Nick Leddy was waived to clear a spot for Desharnais to return. Through 21 outings, Desharnais has three points, 14 shots on net, 34 hits, 35 blocked shots and 38 PIM, so he has fairly limited appeal unless his offense takes off.