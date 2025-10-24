Sharks' William Eklund: Three helpers in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eklund picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.
The 23-year-old saw plenty of shifts alongside Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, and the trio combined for five goals and 12 points in a wild win at MSG. It was Eklund's first multi-point performance of the season, but there will be plenty more coming if he keeps that line assignment. Through seven games, Eklund has put together one goal and five points with 19 shots on net, seven blocked shots and six hits, but also a rough minus-8 rating.
