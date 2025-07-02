Martin signed a two-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the KHL on Wednesday, Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey reports.

Martin made nine appearances at the NHL level in 2024-25, but he struggled to a 3-4-1 record with a 3.89 GAA and an .846 save percentage. He'll take his services overseas to one of the KHL's stronger teams. At 30 years old, it's possible Martin has played his last NHL game, though a strong performance in Russia could carve a path for him to come back to North America at some point.