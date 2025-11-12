Erne is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks due to a lower-body injury, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports.

Erne has managed just three points in 14 NHL games this season while filling a fourth-line role and averaging 9:37 of ice time. In fact, once the Stars get Matt Duchene (upper body) and Jamie Benn (upper body) back in the lineup, Erne could be in danger of serving as a healthy scratch periodically. Given his recovery timeline, Erne could be placed on injured reserve in the coming days to free up a spot on the 23-man roster.