Erne signed a contract with Swedish club Rogle BK on Wednesday.

Erne's opportunities at the NHL level have been limited in recent years, as he made just 24 regular-season appearances with Edmonton during the 2023-24 campaign and didn't make any regular-season appearances in the NHL the following year. Across 45 regular-season outings with Dallas during the 2025-26 campaign, he recorded six goals, two assists, 142 hits, 20 blocked shots and 19 PIM while averaging 10:00 of ice time. After going unsigned to begin the 2026-27 season, the 31-year-old will attempt to make a mark overseas.