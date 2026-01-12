Oettinger was the first goalie to exit the ice Monday, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road against the Kings.

Oettinger will take the first game of the Stars' back-to-back, which means Casey DeSmith figures to get the nod on the road versus Anaheim on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Oettinger is currently mired in a four-game losing streak, posting a 0-2-2 record to go with 16 goals allowed on 97 shots in that span. Even with Oettinger struggling, he is unlikely to lose the No. 1 job to DeSmith any time soon.