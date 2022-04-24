Oettinger made 30 saves Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Kraken.

He gave up two in the first -- a rebound to Riley Sheahan and a tip to Yanni Gourde. But then Oettinger nailed the doors shut and his teammates roared back to earn the win. He's 3-2-0 in his last five starts, but his wins have all come against non-playoff teams (Hawks, Sharks and Kraken). The Stars are four points up on the Golden Knights for the last Wild Card, so Oettinger needs to build on this strong performance to ensure a playoff berth.