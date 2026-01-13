Oettinger turned aside 24 of 25 shots during Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Oettinger had been shaky in recent outings, going 0-2-2 with a 4.55 GAA and .835 save percentage over his last four starts. He entered Monday's matchup coming off his worst performance of the season, as he saved just 10 of 15 shots (.667 save percentage) in a loss to the Hurricanes on Jan. 6 before being pulled in the second period. However, Oettinger bounced back against the Kings' lackluster offense Monday, and he earned his first win since Dec. 21. The Stars are slated to face Anaheim in the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday, and Oettinger will likely get a night off while Casey DeSmith draws the start.