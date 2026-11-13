Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Friday that Bichsel (lower body) will be out for "a couple weeks," Stars TV host Brien Rea reports.

Bichsel exited Thursday's matchup against the Jets in the first period due to a lower-body injury, and the Stars indicated after the game that the 22-year-old was expected to miss the team's back-to-back set over the weekend. However, he's slated to miss even more time than that, and he'll likely be unavailable until at least late November. Kyle Burroughs will be recalled from AHL Texas to provide additional depth for Dallas, while it seems possible that Bichsel will wind up on injured reserve at some point.