Duchene scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Duchene took a return pass from Tyler Seguin on a rush and roofed the puck over Andrei Vasilevskiy from below the right circle. The goal stood as the game winner. The crash is coming -- Duchene has just 33 shots, but he's scored 11 times (33.3 percent). His career average is 13.5 percent over 1,075 games. And he has 22 points in 19 games. You may want to test the trade waters for Duchene now.