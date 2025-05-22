Granlund scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, logged six hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Granlund and Miro Heiskanen set up each other's power-play goals early in the third period to erase a 3-1 Oilers lead. This was Granlund's third multi-point effort over the last five contests. The 33-year-old forward is up to five goals, nine points (five on the power play), 24 shots on net, 29 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 14 playoff outings. He's seeing top-six minutes and time on the second power-play unit, so Granlund should be a decent source of depth scoring.