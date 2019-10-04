Stars' Nick Caamano: Recalled from AHL Texas
Caamano was recalled from AHL Texas on Friday.
The Stars lost three players to injury in Thursday's season-opening loss to the Bruins. Caamano will likely slot in on the fourth line to replace Blake Comeau (lower body). The 21-year-old recorded 12 goals and 24 points in 73 games with Texas last season.
