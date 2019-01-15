Stalock is expected to receive the start in goal Tuesday against the Kings, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

The Wild didn't hold a morning skate in the aftermath of Monday's 7-4 loss in Philadelphia, so it's not expected the team will formally reveal its starting netminder until shortly before the 8 p.m. EST puck drop. Though top goalie Devan Dubnyk garnered the start Monday, he was pulled prior to the third period, resulting in Stalock making a relief appearance. Stalock didn't fare much better than Dubnyk, ceding a goal on the Flyers' six shot attempts during the period.