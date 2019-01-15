Wild's Alex Stalock: Likely in net Tuesday
Stalock is expected to receive the start in goal Tuesday against the Kings, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
The Wild didn't hold a morning skate in the aftermath of Monday's 7-4 loss in Philadelphia, so it's not expected the team will formally reveal its starting netminder until shortly before the 8 p.m. EST puck drop. Though top goalie Devan Dubnyk garnered the start Monday, he was pulled prior to the third period, resulting in Stalock making a relief appearance. Stalock didn't fare much better than Dubnyk, ceding a goal on the Flyers' six shot attempts during the period.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...