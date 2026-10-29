Crotty was claimed off waivers by Minnesota from Ottawa on Thursday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Crotty has no points, two hits and one block in three appearances with Ottawa in 2026-27. He appeared in just one of Ottawa's past 10 games before the Senators placed him on waivers, though Crotty also missed some time during that stretch due to an illness. Jared Spurgeon (undisclosed) is week-to-week, and Brock Faber (skull) might be a few days from skating, so Crotty provides the Wild with some extra defensive depth. However, there's no guarantee Crotty will draw into the lineup even while Faber and Spurgeon are unavailable.