Yurov scored a goal, logged two assists, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Capitals.

Yurov set up two goals for Vladimir Tarasenko before the veteran returned the favor once on the rookie's third-period tally. This was Yurov's first career three-point effort, and he snapped an eight-game goal drought. For the season, the 21-year-old has four goals, 11 points, 32 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-1 rating over 27 appearances. Yurov has a little more room to grow as a top-six forward after the Wild sent Marco Rossi to the Canucks in the Quinn Hughes trade.