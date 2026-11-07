Wallstedt stopped 23 of 24 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Wallstedt earned his third straight win with this effort. The lone blemish was a Macklin Celebrini tally in the second period. Wallstedt has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his last seven games, though he's still searching for his first shutout of the campaign. He has an 11-2-3 record with a 1.99 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 16 starts. He'll get some well-deserved rest for Saturday's game versus the Lightning before taking his show on the road next week.