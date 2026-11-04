Wallstedt stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Wallstedt has gone 4-0-1 over his last five games, allowing just nine goals on 129 shots in that span. The Flyers started slow and pushed back later, but they were unable to catch up to the Wild in this one. Wallstedt improved to 10-2-3 with a 2.06 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 15 starts this season. The 23-year-old netminder has been excellent in a starting role, though he'll get some rest soon. The Wild's next two games are a home back-to-back, with the Sharks coming to Minnesota on Friday followed by the Lightning on Saturday. Expect Wallstedt and Calvin Pickard to split those contests.