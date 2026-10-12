Pitlick was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday.

Pitlick was called up by Minnesota in a corresponding move to Marcus Foligno's (lower body) placement on injured reserve. The 34-year-old Pitlick is off to a solid start to the 2026-27 AHL campaign, where he stacked up a goal, three points, a plus-3 rating, two PIM and nine shots on net across four outings prior to his call up. He appeared in 32 regular-season games for the 2025-26 regular season, and he's expected to be the rotational 13th forward for as long as Marcus and Nick Foligno (upper body) remain on injured reserve.