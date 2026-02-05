site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wilds-tyler-pitlick-loaned-to-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wild's Tyler Pitlick: Loaned to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Pitlick was assigned to AHL Iowa on Thursday.
Pitlick has two goals, 76 hits and 17 blocked shots across 31 NHL games with the Wild this season. He could be recalled when the Wild resume action Feb. 26 in Colorado.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Chelena Goldman
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Anthony Winker
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 6 min read