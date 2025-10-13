Pitlick scored twice on four shots in AHL Iowa's 6-2 loss to Rockford on Sunday.

Pitlick missed out on the Wild's Opening Night roster, though he could get a call-up later in the year if the big club pivots from its youthful approach to the start of 2025-26. The 33-year-old forward had his best AHL campaign last year with 21 goals and 46 points over 59 regular-season outings for Providence. He's also logged at least 30 games in eight NHL campaigns.