Yannick Rathgeb: Inks three-year deal
Rathgeb agreed to terms on a three-year contract with EHC Biel-Bienne (NLA) on Monday.
Rathgeb was previously placed on unconditional waivers by the Islanders in order to facilitate his move back overseas. The blueliner saw action in 32 games for AHL Bridgeport this year, in which he tallied four goals and five helpers. Without an NHL call-up on the horizon, the 23-year-old opted to return home to Switzerland for the next phase of his professional career.
