Yannick Rathgeb: Placed on unconditional waivers
The Islanders placed Rathgeb on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination Tuesday, CapFriendly reports.
Rathgeb appeared in 32 games with AHL Bridgeport this season, notching four goals and nine points while posting a minus-6 rating. Now that his contract with the Islanders has been terminated, the 23-year-old blueliner will likely return to his native Switzerland to continue his professional playing career.
