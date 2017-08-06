2017 CrossFit Games on CBS: Mat Fraser eyes repeat going into final day
Australia's Tia-Clair Toomey takes lead in women's competition
American Mat Fraser extended his lead in the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games, winning two events and finishing second in another on the next-to-last day of competition Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin.
Fraser has a 176-point advantage over Noah Ohlsen entering the final day. Brent Fikowski is third.
Aussie Tia-Clair Toomey, the first-day leader among the women, was back atop the leaderboard Saturday but only by 14 points over Kara Webb. Sara Sigmundsdottir is third.
Organizers have announced one event for Sunday in the individual competitions: Madison Triplet -- five round of 450-meter runs, followed by 11 hay bale clean burpees. What is a hay bale clean burpee, you ask? It means picking up a hay bale (100 pounds for men, 70 pounds for women), pushing it over a hay bale wall, doing a burpee (a squat thrust), leaping over the wall, and then repeating that 10 times.
Watch live streaming of the final day of competition online at CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App -- available on mobile phone, tablet and select OTT devices (includes Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One and Windows 10). The actions starts at 9:45 a.m. and wraps up about 7:45 p.m.
