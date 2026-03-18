If you're looking for 2026 March Madness Cinderella teams who could surprise many in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, look no further than No. 12 McNeese. The Cowboys already know how to pull off March Madness upsets, as they knocked off 5-seed Clemson in last year's tournament. McNeese tops all NCAA Tournament 2026 teams in forcing turnovers (16.9 per game), which is something 2026 March Madness AI picks take into account. What is projected in the NCAA Tournament from a team heavily reliant on defense in the latest March Madness AI projections?

The Cowboys will tangle with No. 5 Vanderbilt in the first round, and 12-seeds are 4-4 versus 5-seeds over the last two NCAA Tournaments. Picking McNeese to win a game, or multiple games, in 2026 March Madness picks could be a gamble worth taking. There are plenty of ways to get NCAA bracket advice, but before consulting any NCAA Tournament AI predictions, first be sure to see the 2026 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's computer simulation is not AI-generated, but two years ago it nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 11 Oregon over No. 6 South Carolina, No. 11 NC State over No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 10 Colorado over No. 7 Florida. Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including calling both 9-seeds that advanced in the first round, No. 12 Colorado State over No. 5 Memphis, and No. 6 BYU advancing to the Sweet 16. The model has beaten over 91 percent of all CBS Sports bracket players in four of the past seven tournaments.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has also nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's championship run in 2024. It called 12 teams in the Sweet 16 and correctly predicted all four Final Four teams a year ago.

You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say. Now, here are AI-generated bracket predictions and a look at what SportsLine's proven model thinks of them.

Top 2026 March Madness AI picks



March Madness AI picks from Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot has identified potential NCAA Tournament upsets among its March Madness AI picks. In the first round, it likes 11 VCU to topple 6 North Carolina, 12 Akron to knock off 5 Texas Tech and 13 Hofstra to upend 4 Alabama. The Akron vs. Texas Tech matchup is a popular one considering the lengthy history of 12-seeds upsetting 5-seeds, as four have done so over the last two years. Of Akron, Microsoft Copilot labels it "a mid-major with upset potential due to elite defense."

SportsLine's model has taken into account that Akron tops the MAC in steals per game, limits opponents to the fewest rebounds per game, and it has the conference's top scoring defense. But the caliber of opponents the Zips saw in the MAC won't be the same as it sees in Texas Tech in the first round. Akron is the shortest team in the entire NCAA tourney field, with no rotation player taller than 6-foot-7. That helps mitigate TTU being without JT Toppin, as the Red Raiders should be able to score at will in the paint versus the smaller Zips, while the Red Raiders are also elite from the perimeter, ranking fifth in D1 in 3P percentage. SportsLine's simulations project chalk in this matchup with Texas Tech advancing in almost 80% of sims. See the full 2026 March Madness optimized brackets at SportsLine.

March Madness AI picks from Google Gemini

Google Gemini has its profile of March Madness Cinderellas from its NCAA Tournament AI picks that could have lengthy runs. It identifies double-digit seeds 10 Santa Clara, 11 South Florida, 12 High Point and 12 Northern Iowa as teams who could be bracket busters. Of the 11-seed USF Bulls, Gemini says "A well-oiled machine that hasn't lost since January, the Bulls lead the nation in free-throw rate and feature elite shooters Wes Enis and Joseph Pinion."

SportsLine's model knows South Florida is riding an 11-game win streak that's the third-longest active one in college basketball. But none of those came against teams in the 2026 NCAA Tournament as the American Conference that it won is a one-bid league. USF lost by double-digits earlier in the season to VCU, which is a fellow 11-seed in March Madness. While the Bulls get to the line more often than any other team in the country, they rank just 104th in free throw percentage, which diminishes their biggest strength. The model from SportsLine doesn't project a deep tourney run for USF, as it has South Florida winning its first-round game versus No. 5 St. John's in just 19% of simulations. See the 2026 March Madness brackets at SportsLine.

March Madness AI picks from ChatGPT

ChatGPT has a pair of 1-seeds winning their regions, plus a 2-seed and a surprising No. 6 seed. Its Final Four predictions are 1 Duke, 1 Arizona, 2 Houston and 6 Tennessee. Of the Volunteers advancing from the Midwest Region, which has No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Iowa State in it, ChatGPT says "defense travels," as the Vols rank in the top-2 of the SEC in points allowed, field goal percentage allowed and steals.

SportsLine's model isn't nearly as high on Tennessee, projecting it doesn't even win a single game in March Madness 2026. While defense does indeed travel, there is another end of the court, and UT lags in that regard. It ranks last in the SEC in threes made and is second-worst in free throw percentage. Despite Tennessee playing at the slowest pace of any SEC team, it still commits the fourth-most turnovers in the conference even with fewer possessions. The SportsLine model has the Vols falling to the 11-seed, who advances from the First Four in either SMU or Miami (Ohio). See which other 2026 March Madness upsets and matchups to target here.

How to make 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And who does the SportsLine model predict as its Cinderellas, teams on upset alert, and who makes the Final Four? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2026 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2026 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region features two mammoth upsets in the first round, including one by a No. 14 seed, and see which 6-seed makes the Sweet 16, all from the model that's nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds.