College gymnast Melanie Coleman dies after falling off uneven bars while training
The Southern Connecticut State University athlete was 20
Melanie Coleman, a 20-year-old gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University, died on Sunday after suffering a serious spinal cord injury during training. On Friday, the Milford, Connecticut, native was training at New Era Gymnastics when she slipped off the uneven bars, according to CBS-affiliate WFSB-TV.
After sustaining the injury, Coleman was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where she died two days later. The university confirmed her death in a social media post honoring the late gymnast. They noted that the family had a Go Fund Me page set up, as well as a website to coordinate meal donations.
Southern Connecticut State University Athletics is saddened to learn of the passing of gymnastics student-athlete Melanie Coleman, 20, of Milford, Conn. Coleman passed on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 after sustaining an injury during training on Friday, Nov. 8. • Melanie's family has set up a GoFundMe.com page, as well as a page that coordinates meal donations to the family at MealTrain.com. • Please consider donating to help support the Coleman family during this difficult time. Find the link in our bio. • #AlwaysAnOwl #AlwaysFamily #MC ☀️
Coleman, who was a nursing student at the school, was named as a Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American this year.
"Her coaches and professors describe Melanie as a special young woman, who excelled both in the classroom and in the gym," university president Joe Bertolino told WFSB-TV. "Our deepest sympathies are extended to her family and friends on this tragic loss."
Tom Alberti, Coleman's formal club coach at New Era Gymnastics, said she reached the highest level in the USA Junior Olympics Program. She was known all over the state as a result.
"To remember Melanie is to remember her joy and how happy that the sport would make her, and how much she loved teaching the children and giving what she had to make others better," Alberti said.
Coleman was also an all-state gymnast and the captain of the gymnastics while attending Jonathan Law High School in Milford.
