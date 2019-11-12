College gymnast Melanie Coleman dies after falling off uneven bars while training

Melanie Coleman, a 20-year-old gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University, died on Sunday after suffering a serious spinal cord injury during training. On Friday, the Milford, Connecticut, native was training at New Era Gymnastics when she slipped off the uneven bars, according to CBS-affiliate WFSB-TV.

After sustaining the injury, Coleman was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where she died two days later. The university confirmed her death in a social media post honoring the late gymnast. They noted that the family had a Go Fund Me page set up, as well as a website to coordinate meal donations.

Coleman, who was a nursing student at the school, was named as a Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American this year.

"Her coaches and professors describe Melanie as a special young woman, who excelled both in the classroom and in the gym," university president Joe Bertolino told WFSB-TV. "Our deepest sympathies are extended to her family and friends on this tragic loss."

Tom Alberti, Coleman's formal club coach at New Era Gymnastics, said she reached the highest level in the USA Junior Olympics Program. She was known all over the state as a result.

"To remember Melanie is to remember her joy and how happy that the sport would make her, and how much she loved teaching the children and giving what she had to make others better," Alberti said.

Coleman was also an all-state gymnast and the captain of the gymnastics while attending Jonathan Law High School in Milford.