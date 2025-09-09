There are no NFL games on Tuesday's sports calendar, but there are still ample football betting options at Fanatics Sportsbook to find value on spreads and props before numbers move closer to kickoff. The current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provides multiple forms of FanCash as well, with new users earning both $100 in FanCash with a $10+ bet and $100 back in FanCash every football gameday. Tuesday also provides MLB and WNBA games for those seeking online sports betting opportunities, such as Yankees vs. Tigers in a matchup of top American League teams. Claim your $100 in bonus FanCash each football Game Day with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

With the Game Day Guarantee, just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a $1+ football cash wager with odds of +300 or longer on any Game Day. If your wager settles as a loss, you'll receive FanCash equal to your losing stake, up to $100 FanCash per Game Day. In addition, new users can take advantage of a secondary welcome offer. By opting in and placing a $10+ wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up, you'll receive $100 in FanCash. Both promotions are available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York) who sign up by September 30, 2025, with rewards expiring on October 31, 2025. Want to get started? Click "CLAIM BONUS" or click here to starting earning FanCash:

Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. Must sign up by 9/30/25. Apply offer in bet slip; place $1+ American football cash wager w/ odds +300 or longer each Game Day. Wager must settle as loss to qualify for FanCash equal to the amount of losing wager (up to $100 FanCash per Game Day). Rewards expire 10/31/25. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Tuesday betting preview

Packers vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders on Week 2 Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off Week 1 victories with Washington defeating the Giants, 21-6, and the Packers knocking off the Lions, 27-13. Both teams are also coming off playoff seasons with quarterbacks looking to prove themselves among the very best in the league in Jordan Love and Jayden Daniels. The Commanders went 12-5 last season before going on a run to the NFC Championship Game, and the Packers are coming off an 11-6 postseason season.

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Commanders vs. Packers odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 48 points. Claim $100 in FanCash right here.

Sunday NFL betting



The Sunday Week 2 NFL schedule features a 13-game slate, highlighted by a Super Bowl rematch when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles. No September victory will erase the feeling of losing the Super Bowl, but it would be a key victory for a Kansas City team that also lost its season opener this year. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs, 27-21, in Brazil on Friday in the Week 1 NFL schedule. The Eagles are coming off a 24-20 win over the Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game following raising their Super Bowl banner.

The Eagles are 1-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds on Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 46 points for NFL betting. Other notable Sunday Week 2 NFL matchups include Seahawks vs. Steelers (-3), Giants vs. Cowboys (-6) and Broncos (-2) vs. Colts. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Game Day Guarantee here:

Tuesday MLB betting

If the Cincinnati Reds are going to have a realistic chance at grabbing one of the final Wild Card spots in the National League, this is a series they need to dominate. The Reds continue their series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday after a crushing 4-3 walk-off loss to the Padres on Monday. Cincinnati fell to four games out of the final NL Wild Card spot, while the Padres have a six-game cushion in the Wild Card but trail the Dodgers by one game for the NL West title.

On Tuesday, the Padres are starting Michael King, who is 4-2 with a 2.81 ERA in 11 starts this season. King has made just one start since May 18, most recently spending a month on the injured list with a knee injury after a near three-month shoulder injury. The Reds are starting Zack Littell, who is 9-8 with a 3.81 ERA this season. The Padres are -195 favorites, with the Reds as +160 underdogs in the latest MLB odds on Fanatics Sportsbook for MLB betting. Other notable games on the Tuesday MLB schedule include Tigers (+130) vs. Yankees (-155), Cardinals (+165) vs. Mariners (-200) and Diamondbacks (+115) vs. Giants (-140). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promotion here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.