The Miami (OH) RedHawks battle the SMU Mustangs in a First Four matchup on Wednesday night. The winner will be the 11th seed and will face the sixth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers on Friday. The RedHawks (31-1) suffered their one and only defeat this season in an 87-83 loss to UMass in the first round of the MAC Tournament. SMU was able to get into the tournament thanks largely to a grueling nonconference schedule. The RedHawks have won four of five games, while the Mustangs have lost four of five games.

Tipoff from UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, is set for 9:15 p.m. ET. Miami (OH) holds a 2-0 all-time series lead over SMU. The RedHawks should have a clear home-crowd advantage with the University of Dayton Arena being only one hour from Miami's campus in Oxford, Ohio. SMU is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Miami (OH) vs SMU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 163.5. Before making any SMU vs. Miami (OH) picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Miami (OH) vs SMU 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Miami (OH) vs SMU:

Miami (OH) vs SMU spread: SMU -6.5 Miami (OH) vs SMU over/under: 163.5 points Miami (OH) vs SMU money line: SMU -303, Miami (OH) +241 Miami (OH) vs SMU picks: See picks at SportsLine Miami (OH) vs SMU TV: truTV

Top Miami (OH) vs SMU predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Miami (OH) vs SMU, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (163.5 points). The total has gone over in nine of SMU's last 13 games. Both teams have a 62% Over rate this season, so the trends clearly point in this direction.

The model projects the RedHawks to have four players score 10.3 points or more, including Peter Suder, who is projected to score 14.8 points. The Mustangs are projected to have five players score 11.9 points or more, led by Boopie Miller, who is projected to score 22.3 points. The model is projecting 167 combined points as the Over clears in 61% of simulations.

How to make Miami (OH) vs SMU picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami (OH) vs SMU, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.