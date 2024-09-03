Ricochet is ready to take flight unencumbered. Ricochet, long considered professional wrestling's top high flyer, jumped from WWE to All Elite Wrestling over the summer. While Ricochet experienced reasonable success in WWE, he sought to escape its creative bird box and find open air.

Ricochet debuted to a warm reception from more than 50,000 fans at the AEW All In pay-per-view in London. His surprise appearance in the Casino Gauntlet match ended months of speculation after he was written off WWE programming in June. While AEW has done well acquiring free agents like Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada, Ricochet was the most high-profile talent to leave WWE for AEW since Adam Copeland (formerly Edge) made the move in October 2023.

"When [AEW wrestlers] get an opportunity to portray something to their specific fans, they get to do it the way they think would be best," Ricochet told CBS Sports.

Ricochet experienced reasonable success during his six-year run in WWE, including single reigns as intercontinental and United States champion, and had a regular television presence. Ricochet was content in WWE but believed his fans wanted more. AEW's collaborative creative process seemed like the solution to shape the destiny Ricochet enthusiasts desired.

"In WWE, they have a plan," Ricochet said. "They stick to the plan and get to that plan... good, bad or ugly. I want to have that freedom for Ricochet to really soar like I know he can.

"That fire was kindling. It's always been there, that love for professional wrestling. That love for the sport. My gas can was empty. The fire was there but there needed to be some gas thrown on it to ignite it again and really get it started. That's what I wanted. Where would make me feel that most? I know AEW is going to light that fire under me."

Ricochet's last WWE appearance was on the June 10 episode of Raw. Bron Breakker powerslammed Ricochet off a series of steps through a car windshield. Ricochet was stretchered off in an ambulance never to be seen again. Ricochet confirmed the visually memorable stunt was designed to be open-ended in the event he chose to re-sign with WWE.

"They didn't know if I was going to re-sign," Ricochet said. "They didn't know and I really didn't know because I was trying to make that decision. I think they were trying to leave it open-ended. I really do believe that. I think I had already made my decision before that."

Ricochet had plenty of friends in the AEW locker room -- such as Will Ospreay, Matt Sydal and Chuck Taylor -- that he could source for wisdom. But Ricochet claims he did not speak with AEW talent about the move until after he and his fiancee, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, privately reached a decision.

"I wanted to make sure I was making this decision and then see how people felt," Ricochet said. "I wanted to make sure this was on me. This was my choice and no one was pushing me one way or the other."

Check out the full interview with Ricochet below.

Ricochet may have internalized the decision-making process but he had staunch support in AEW. His most vocal proponent is longtime friend and rival Ospreay, the current AEW International champion. Ospreay repeatedly supported Ricochet in media appearances and disapproved of how Ricochet was utilized in WWE. Ricochet spoke gracefully about his time in WWE but appreciated his new AEW co-worker for going to bat for him.

"To see him so verbally advocate for me is awesome," Ricochet said. "I think for a long time Ricochet hasn't had the opportunity to advocate for himself so it was really cool to have my homie do that for me."