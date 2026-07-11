2026 Scottish Open leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

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While the 2026 Scottish Open is seen by some outsiders as simply a warm-up for The Open Championship, those participating each season -- and the tournament's final leaderboards -- prove that is far from the case. It has already been a hotly contested battle through 36 holes at The Renaissance Club, which handed Scottie Scheffler his first missed cut in 79 tries and saw multiple other stars fail to make the weekend.

Standing atop the leaderboard entering Saturday's third round are Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim and Jordan Smith, who hold a slim one-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Min Woo Lee entering Moving Day. Robert MacIntyre and Chris Gotterup are among other notables who enter Round 3 within striking distance of the leaders, and considering how the tournament has progressed to this point, it's quite possible the leaderboard remains tight once the sun sets in Scotland.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Scottish Open live from 12-3 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout Moving Day.