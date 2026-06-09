Mariners vs. Orioles prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Tuesday, June 9 by proven model

A pair of American League postseason hopefuls will meet on the Tuesday MLB schedule as the Seattle Mariners (35-32) visit the Baltimore Orioles (31-36). This is the second of a four-game set, with Seattle taking Monday's contest, 6-3, as the Orioles saw none of their six hits go for extra bases. Logan Gilbert (4-4, 3.79 ERA) will start for Seattle, while Trevor Rogers (3-6, 6.29 ERA) will take the ball for the O's.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The Orioles have won five of seven meetings since 2025. Seattle is the -122 favorite on the money line (risk $124 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Mariners odds. The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Mariners vs. Orioles picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Orioles vs. Mariners predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 12 of the MLB season on a sizzling 19-7 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Orioles vs. Mariners and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mariners vs. Orioles:

Orioles vs. Mariners money line Mariners -122, Orioles +102 Orioles vs. Mariners over/under 8.5 runs Orioles vs. Mariners run line Mariners -1.5 (+136) Orioles vs. Mariners picks See picks at SportsLine Orioles vs. Mariners streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Mariners vs. Orioles predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Orioles vs. Mariners, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the contest on Monday eclipsed the total, and the Over is now 4-1 over Seattle's last five games. As for Baltimore, the Over is 3-1 over its last four games and has hit at a 60% clip on the season.

After receiving Cy Young votes last year, Rogers has been one of the worst starters in baseball this year. Of the 124 pitchers with at least 50 IP, his 6.29 ERA is the sixth-highest. Fortunately, the O's lineup should provide him run support as Baltimore ranks third in the American League in runs per game. With six total players projected to score at least 0.5 runs, the Over is surpassed in 54% of simulations. Get the Mariners vs. Orioles money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Orioles vs. Mariners picks

After simulating every pitch of Mariners vs. Orioles 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Orioles vs. Mariners, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.