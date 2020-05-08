GAMETRACKER
bot 9th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
4
5
PITCHER
BATTER
9 P. Gosselin 5: 91 mph Sinker Ball 3-2 4: 92 mph Sinker Strike looking 2-2 3: 92 mph Sinker Ball 2-1 2: 85 mph Changeup Ball 1-1 1: 84 mph Slider Foul 0-1 8 S. Kingery 3: 84 mph Slider Kingery popped out to second 1-1 2: 90 mph Sinker Ball 1-1 1: 90 mph Sinker Strike looking 0-1 7 J. Bruce 2: 90 mph Sinker Bruce grounded out to second 1-0 1: 91 mph Sinker Ball 1-0 7TH INNING Sierra tripled to deep right center, Rojas scored 10 5 6TH INNING Haseley doubled to deep left, Gosselin scored 9 5 Dickerson homered to right 9 4 5TH INNING Anderson homered to right, Aguilar and Dickerson scored 8 4 4TH INNING Sierra doubled to shallow center, Rojas scored 5 4 Rojas tripled to shallow right, Diaz scored 4 4 2ND INNING Haseley scored on catcher Cervelli throwing error 3 4 Rojas homered to left, Diaz and Anderson scored 3 3 Aguilar homered to right center 1 3 1ST INNING Bruce tripled to deep center, Segura scored 0 3 Harper homered to right, Hoskins and Haseley scored 0 2
LAST OUT
S. Kingery 2B
DUE UP BOTTOM 9TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Villar DH
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.083
|.143
|.083
|.226
|-0.5
|J. Berti RF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.125
|.125
|.125
|.250
|-1.5
|C. Dickerson LF
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|7.5
|J. Aguilar 1B
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|.357
|.750
|1.107
|10.0
|B. Anderson 3B
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|.462
|.600
|1.062
|9.5
|F. Cervelli C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.143
|.333
|.143
|.476
|0.5
|I. Diaz 2B
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|.222
|.222
|.444
|4.0
|M. Rojas SS
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.700
|.750
|1.300
|2.050
|15.5
|M. Sierra CF
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.667
|.750
|1.667
|2.417
|8.0
b-struck out for Gosselin in the 5th
- 2B - M. Sierra
- 3B - M. Rojas, M. Sierra
- HR - C. Dickerson, J. Aguilar (2), B. Anderson, M. Rojas
- RBI - C. Dickerson, J. Aguilar (3), B. Anderson 3 (3), M. Rojas 4 (5), M. Sierra 2 (2)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Sierra
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Villar 2 (2), J. Berti
- 2B - A. Haseley 2 (2), R. Hoskins, J. Bruce
- 3B - J. Bruce
- HR - B. Harper
- RBI - A. Haseley, B. Harper 3 (3), J. Bruce
- 2-Out RBI - J. Bruce
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Gregorius 2 (2), J. Segura 2 (2), J. Bruce 2 (2), S. Kingery, P. Gosselin
- E - F. Cervelli
- E - V. Velasquez
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Dugger
|3.1
|6
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|10.80
|2.10
|-1.0
|S. Tarpley
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5.40
|0.60
|0.5
|J. Holloway
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|9.00
|-3.0
|J. Brigham
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|2.00
|0.0
|Y. Garcia
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.88
|0.5
|B. Boxberger
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0.00
|2.25
|0.5
|B. Kintzler
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.20
|-1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|V. Velasquez
|3.0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|2
|12.00
|1.67
|1.0
|C. Irvin
|1.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|36.00
|5.00
|-5.5
|R. McClain
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4.50
|1.50
|-1.0
|N. Pivetta
|3.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|6.00
|1.00
|4.0
|H. Neris
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Dugger 62-38, S. Tarpley 9-6, J. Holloway 16-9, J. Brigham 22-13, Y. Garcia 37-23, B. Boxberger 19-10, B. Kintzler 11-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Dugger 4-4, S. Tarpley 1-0, J. Holloway 2-0, J. Brigham 0-2, Y. Garcia 2-0, B. Boxberger 0-2, B. Kintzler 1-0
- Batters Faced - R. Dugger 17, S. Tarpley 2, J. Holloway 4, J. Brigham 5, Y. Garcia 8, B. Boxberger 6, B. Kintzler 3
- Pitches-Strikes - V. Velasquez 60-36, C. Irvin 23-16, R. McClain 13-9, N. Pivetta 42-26, H. Neris 8-6
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - V. Velasquez 2-2, C. Irvin 3-0, R. McClain 1-3, N. Pivetta 1-3, H. Neris 1-0
- Batters Faced - V. Velasquez 14, C. Irvin 8, R. McClain 6, N. Pivetta 13, H. Neris 2
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|G. Cooper 1B
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|.286
|.429
|.714
|H. Ramirez LF
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|.250
|.143
|.393
|S. Rodriguez 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Wallach C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|K. Garlick LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Knapp C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. McCutchen LF
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|R. Quinn CF
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|.143
|.143
|.286
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Alcantara SP
|1-0
|0
|6.2
|1.35
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0.75
|A. Conley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Hernandez SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Lopez SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Neidert SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Sharp RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Smith SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Stanek RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Urena SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Vesia RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Alvarez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Arrieta SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Davis RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.00
|Z. Eflin SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Guerra SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Hunter RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Kelley RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1.50
|A. Morgan RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Nola SP
|0-1
|0
|5.1
|6.75
|5
|4
|1
|1
|7
|1.13
|R. Rosso RP
|0-0
|0
|0.1
|27.00
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6.00
|Z. Wheeler SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
NOW PITCHING
NOW BATTING
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Villar DH
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.083
|.143
|.083
|.226
|-0.5
|J. Berti RF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.125
|.125
|.125
|.250
|-1.5
|C. Dickerson LF
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|7.5
|J. Aguilar 1B
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|.357
|.750
|1.107
|10.0
|B. Anderson 3B
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|.462
|.600
|1.062
|9.5
|F. Cervelli C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.143
|.333
|.143
|.476
|0.5
|I. Diaz 2B
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|.222
|.222
|.444
|4.0
|M. Rojas SS
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.700
|.750
|1.300
|2.050
|15.5
|M. Sierra CF
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.667
|.750
|1.667
|2.417
|8.0
|Total
|37
|11
|12
|11
|4
|4
|8
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Haseley CF
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.800
|.800
|1.200
|2.000
|8.5
|R. Hoskins 1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|.286
|.643
|.429
|1.071
|6.0
|B. Harper RF
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.222
|.462
|.556
|1.017
|9.0
|J. Realmuto C
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|.154
|.154
|.385
|.538
|0.0
|D. Gregorius SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.364
|.462
|.909
|1.371
|2.0
|J. Segura 3B
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|.231
|.167
|.397
|1.5
|J. Bruce LF
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|.333
|.625
|.958
|7.0
|S. Kingery 2B
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.100
|.250
|.100
|.350
|0.0
|N. Walker DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|b- P. Gosselin PH-DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.667
|.714
|1.667
|2.381
|1.5
|Total
|38
|6
|12
|5
|1
|6
|5
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
b-struck out for Gosselin in the 5th
- 2B - M. Sierra
- 3B - M. Rojas, M. Sierra
- HR - C. Dickerson, J. Aguilar (2), B. Anderson, M. Rojas
- RBI - C. Dickerson, J. Aguilar (3), B. Anderson 3 (3), M. Rojas 4 (5), M. Sierra 2 (2)
- 2-Out RBI - M. Sierra
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Villar 2 (2), J. Berti
- 2B - A. Haseley 2 (2), R. Hoskins, J. Bruce
- 3B - J. Bruce
- HR - B. Harper
- RBI - A. Haseley, B. Harper 3 (3), J. Bruce
- 2-Out RBI - J. Bruce
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Gregorius 2 (2), J. Segura 2 (2), J. Bruce 2 (2), S. Kingery, P. Gosselin
- E - F. Cervelli
- E - V. Velasquez
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Dugger
|3.1
|6
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|10.80
|2.10
|-1.0
|S. Tarpley
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5.40
|0.60
|0.5
|J. Holloway
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|9.00
|-3.0
|J. Brigham
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|2.00
|0.0
|Y. Garcia
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.88
|0.5
|B. Boxberger
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0.00
|2.25
|0.5
|B. Kintzler
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.20
|-1.0
|Total
|8.2
|12
|6
|5
|7
|5
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|V. Velasquez
|3.0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|2
|12.00
|1.67
|1.0
|C. Irvin
|1.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|36.00
|5.00
|-5.5
|R. McClain
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4.50
|1.50
|-1.0
|N. Pivetta
|3.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|6.00
|1.00
|4.0
|H. Neris
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|Total
|8.2
|12
|11
|11
|4
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Dugger 62-38, S. Tarpley 9-6, J. Holloway 16-9, J. Brigham 22-13, Y. Garcia 37-23, B. Boxberger 19-10, B. Kintzler 11-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Dugger 4-4, S. Tarpley 1-0, J. Holloway 2-0, J. Brigham 0-2, Y. Garcia 2-0, B. Boxberger 0-2, B. Kintzler 1-0
- Batters Faced - R. Dugger 17, S. Tarpley 2, J. Holloway 4, J. Brigham 5, Y. Garcia 8, B. Boxberger 6, B. Kintzler 3
- Pitches-Strikes - V. Velasquez 60-36, C. Irvin 23-16, R. McClain 13-9, N. Pivetta 42-26, H. Neris 8-6
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - V. Velasquez 2-2, C. Irvin 3-0, R. McClain 1-3, N. Pivetta 1-3, H. Neris 1-0
- Batters Faced - V. Velasquez 14, C. Irvin 8, R. McClain 6, N. Pivetta 13, H. Neris 2
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|G. Cooper 1B
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|.286
|.429
|.714
|H. Ramirez LF
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|.250
|.143
|.393
|S. Rodriguez 2B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Wallach C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|K. Garlick LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Knapp C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. McCutchen LF
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|R. Quinn CF
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|.143
|.143
|.286
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Alcantara SP
|1-0
|0
|6.2
|1.35
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0.75
|A. Conley RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Hernandez SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|P. Lopez SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Neidert SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|S. Sharp RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Smith SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Stanek RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Urena SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Vesia RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Alvarez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Arrieta SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Davis RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.00
|Z. Eflin SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Guerra SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Hunter RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Kelley RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1.50
|A. Morgan RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Nola SP
|0-1
|0
|5.1
|6.75
|5
|4
|1
|1
|7
|1.13
|R. Rosso RP
|0-0
|0
|0.1
|27.00
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6.00
|Z. Wheeler SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
7TH INNING Sierra tripled to deep right center, Rojas scored 10 5 6TH INNING Haseley doubled to deep left, Gosselin scored 9 5 Dickerson homered to right 9 4 5TH INNING Anderson homered to right, Aguilar and Dickerson scored 8 4 4TH INNING Sierra doubled to shallow center, Rojas scored 5 4 Rojas tripled to shallow right, Diaz scored 4 4 2ND INNING Haseley scored on catcher Cervelli throwing error 3 4 Rojas homered to left, Diaz and Anderson scored 3 3 Aguilar homered to right center 1 3 1ST INNING Bruce tripled to deep center, Segura scored 0 3 Harper homered to right, Hoskins and Haseley scored 0 2
- N. Pivetta Pitching:
- F. Cervelli: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Cervelli struck out looking
- Hector Neris relieved Nick Pivetta
- I. Diaz: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Diaz grounded out to first
- M. Rojas: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Rojas struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Brad Boxberger relieved Yimi Garcia
- A. Haseley: Strike looking, Ball, Haseley singled to shallow left
- R. Hoskins: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hoskins walked, Haseley to second
- B. Harper: Harper flied out to left
- J. Realmuto: Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Realmuto struck out looking
- D. Gregorius: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gregorius walked, Haseley to third, Hoskins to second
- J. Segura: Strike looking, Segura flied out to deep left
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- N. Pivetta Pitching:
- F. Cervelli: Strike looking, Cervelli lined out to right
- I. Diaz: Ball, Ball, Diaz lined out to center
- M. Rojas: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rojas hit by pitch
- M. Sierra: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Ball, Rojas to second on wild pitch, Sierra tripled to deep right center, Rojas scored
- J. Villar: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Villar struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Y. Garcia Pitching:
- J. Segura: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Segura grounded out to shortstop
- J. Bruce: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Bruce doubled to left center
- S. Kingery: Strike looking, Kingery grounded out to catcher
- P. Gosselin: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gosselin struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Brigham Pitching:
- S. Kingery: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Kingery fouled out to first
- P. Gosselin: Ball, Strike looking, Gosselin singled to center
- A. Haseley: Ball, Ball, Foul, Haseley doubled to deep left, Gosselin scored
- Yimi Garcia relieved Jeff Brigham
- R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hoskins walked
- B. Harper: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Harper walked, Haseley to third, Hoskins to second
- J. Realmuto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Foul, Realmuto popped out to second
- D. Gregorius: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Gregorius lined out to center
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Phil Gosselin at designated hitter
- C. Dickerson: Dickerson singled to center
- J. Aguilar: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Aguilar singled to shallow right center, Dickerson to second
- Reggie McClain relieved Cole Irvin
- Br. Anderson: Anderson homered to right, Aguilar and Dickerson scored
- F. Cervelli: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cervelli walked
- I. Diaz: Strike looking, Strike looking, Diaz flied out to left
- M. Rojas: Rojas singled to shallow center, Cervelli to second
- M. Sierra: Foul, Sierra reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Cervelli to third, Rojas out at second
- J. Villar: Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt to first, Villar flied out to center
- Middle of the 5th (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jordan Holloway relieved Stephen Tarpley
- R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hoskins walked
- B. Harper: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Harper lined out to center
- J. Realmuto: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Realmuto reached on an infield single to second, Hoskins to second
- D. Gregorius: Strike looking, Gregorius reached on an infield single to second, Hoskins to third, Realmuto to second
- Jeff Brigham relieved Jordan Holloway
- J. Segura: Foul, Ball, Segura popped out to shortstop
- J. Bruce: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Bruce flied out to deep right
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Cole Irvin relieved Vince Velasquez
- F. Cervelli: Cervelli lined out to shortstop
- I. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Diaz singled to right center
- M. Rojas: Ball, Rojas tripled to shallow right, Diaz scored
- M. Sierra: Strike looking, Ball, Sierra doubled to shallow center, Rojas scored
- J. Villar: Ball, Villar grounded out to third
- J. Berti: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Berti struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Dugger Pitching:
- J. Bruce: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Bruce walked
- S. Kingery: Kingery flied out to deep center
- Stephen Tarpley relieved Robert Dugger
- Phil Gosselin hit for Neil Walker
- P. Gosselin: Strike looking, Walker reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Bruce out at second
- A. Haseley: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Haseley struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- V. Velasquez Pitching:
- J. Berti: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Berti struck out swinging
- C. Dickerson: Foul, Strike swinging, Dickerson flied out to deep center
- J. Aguilar: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Aguilar walked
- Br. Anderson: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Anderson struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- V. Velasquez Pitching:
- J. Aguilar: Foul, Ball, Aguilar homered to right center
- Br. Anderson: Ball, Anderson hit by pitch
- F. Cervelli: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Cervelli lined out to center
- I. Diaz: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Diaz singled to right, Anderson to third
- M. Rojas: Rojas homered to left, Diaz and Anderson scored
- M. Sierra: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Sierra walked
- J. Villar: Strike looking, Sierra picked off at first, pitcher to first, Strike (foul tip), Villar grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 2nd (4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Dugger Pitching:
- N. Walker: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Walker grounded out to first
- A. Haseley: Ball, Haseley doubled to deep left
- R. Hoskins: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Haseley scored on catcher Cervelli throwing error, Ball, Ball, Hoskins grounded out to shortstop, on wild pitch, Foul, In play
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- V. Velasquez Pitching:
- J. Villar: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Villar safe at first on Velasquez fielding error
- J. Berti: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Villar picked off at first, pitcher to first, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Berti struck out swinging
- C. Dickerson: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Dickerson struck out looking
- R. Dugger Pitching:
- A. Haseley: Strike looking, Foul, Haseley singled to left
- R. Hoskins: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Hoskins doubled to shallow left, Haseley to third
- B. Harper: Harper homered to right, Hoskins and Haseley scored
- J. Realmuto: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Realmuto grounded out to third
- D. Gregorius: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Gregorius flied out to deep left
- J. Segura: Strike looking, Foul, Segura singled to left
- J. Bruce: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Bruce tripled to deep center, Segura scored
- S. Kingery: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Kingery flied out to deep center
- End of the 1st (4 Runs, 5 Hits, 1 Error)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Villar DH
|7
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|2 J. Berti RF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|3 C. Dickerson LF
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|4 J. Aguilar 1B
|9
|1
|2
|1
|.111
|5 B. Anderson 3B
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|6 F. Cervelli C
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|7 I. Diaz 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|8 M. Rojas SS
|6
|4
|1
|0
|.667
|9 M. Sierra CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Matt Joyce
|Undisclosed
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Jorge Alfaro
|Not Injury Related
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Lewis Brinson
|Undisclosed
|07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
|Jose Urena
|Illness
|08-05-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 6
|Harold Ramirez
|Not Injury Related
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Garrett Cooper
|Illness
|08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Drew Steckenrider
|Triceps
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Will Banfield
|Undisclosed
|07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|David Robertson
|Elbow
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Zach Eflin
|Back
|07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
|Rafael Marchan
|Undisclosed
|07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
|Seranthony Dominguez
|Elbow
|08-31-2021Out for the season
|Ranger Suarez
|Undisclosed
|07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26