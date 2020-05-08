GAMETRACKER
  P. Gosselin
    5: 91 mph SinkerBall3-2
    4: 92 mph SinkerStrike looking2-2
    3: 92 mph SinkerBall2-1
    2: 85 mph ChangeupBall1-1
    1: 84 mph SliderFoul0-1
  S. Kingery
    3: 84 mph SliderKingery popped out to second1-1
    2: 90 mph SinkerBall1-1
    1: 90 mph SinkerStrike looking0-1
  J. Bruce
    2: 90 mph SinkerBruce grounded out to second1-0
    1: 91 mph SinkerBall1-0
  • 7TH INNING
    		Sierra tripled to deep right center, Rojas scored105
  • 6TH INNING
    		Haseley doubled to deep left, Gosselin scored95
    		Dickerson homered to right94
  • 5TH INNING
    		Anderson homered to right, Aguilar and Dickerson scored84
  • 4TH INNING
    		Sierra doubled to shallow center, Rojas scored54
    		Rojas tripled to shallow right, Diaz scored44
  • 2ND INNING
    		Haseley scored on catcher Cervelli throwing error34
    		Rojas homered to left, Diaz and Anderson scored33
    		Aguilar homered to right center13
  • 1ST INNING
    		Bruce tripled to deep center, Segura scored03
    		Harper homered to right, Hoskins and Haseley scored02
LAST OUT
DUE UPBOTTOM 9TH
    123456789RHE
    MIA1-1
    		04023110011121
    PHI1-1
    		4100010006121
    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
    MIAMarlins
    PHIPhillies
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Villar DH50000014.083.143.083.226-0.5
    J. Berti RF50000031.125.125.125.250-1.5
    C. Dickerson LF42211010.333.333.6671.0007.5
    J. Aguilar 1B32211200.250.357.7501.10710.0
    B. Anderson 3B42131012.300.462.6001.0629.5
    F. Cervelli C40000111.143.333.143.4760.5
    I. Diaz 2B52200001.222.222.222.4444.0
    M. Rojas SS43341010.700.7501.3002.05015.5
    M. Sierra CF30220102.667.7501.6672.4178.0
    HITTERSAB
    J. Villar DH5
    J. Berti RF5
    C. Dickerson LF4
    J. Aguilar 1B3
    B. Anderson 3B4
    F. Cervelli C4
    I. Diaz 2B5
    M. Rojas SS4
    M. Sierra CF3
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      A. Haseley CF52410011.800.8001.2002.0008.5
      R. Hoskins 1B21100300.286.643.4291.0716.0
      B. Harper RF41131103.222.462.5561.0179.0
      J. Realmuto C50100025.154.154.385.5380.0
      D. Gregorius SS40100103.364.462.9091.3712.0
      J. Segura 3B51100016.167.231.167.3971.5
      J. Bruce LF40210103.250.333.625.9587.0
      S. Kingery 2B50000003.100.250.100.3500.0
      N. Walker DH10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
      b- P. Gosselin PH-DH31100012.667.7141.6672.3811.5
      HITTERSAB
      A. Haseley CF5
      R. Hoskins 1B2
      B. Harper RF4
      J. Realmuto C5
      D. Gregorius SS4
      J. Segura 3B5
      J. Bruce LF4
      S. Kingery 2B5
      N. Walker DH1
      b- P. Gosselin PH-DH3
      b-struck out for Gosselin in the 5th
      BATTING
      • 2B - M. Sierra
      • 3B - M. Rojas, M. Sierra
      • HR - C. Dickerson, J. Aguilar (2), B. Anderson, M. Rojas
      • RBI - C. Dickerson, J. Aguilar (3), B. Anderson 3 (3), M. Rojas 4 (5), M. Sierra 2 (2)
      • 2-Out RBI - M. Sierra
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Villar 2 (2), J. Berti
      BATTING
      • 2B - A. Haseley 2 (2), R. Hoskins, J. Bruce
      • 3B - J. Bruce
      • HR - B. Harper
      • RBI - A. Haseley, B. Harper 3 (3), J. Bruce
      • 2-Out RBI - J. Bruce
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Gregorius 2 (2), J. Segura 2 (2), J. Bruce 2 (2), S. Kingery, P. Gosselin
      FIELDING
      • E - F. Cervelli
      FIELDING
      • E - V. Velasquez
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      R. Dugger3.165412110.802.10-1.0
      S. Tarpley0.20000105.400.600.5
      J. Holloway0.12001000.009.00-3.0
      J. Brigham1.02110009.002.000.0
      Y. Garcia1.21002100.001.880.5
      B. Boxberger1.01002100.002.250.5
      B. Kintzler0.20001000.001.20-1.0
      PITCHERSIP
      R. Dugger3.1
      S. Tarpley0.2
      J. Holloway0.1
      J. Brigham1.0
      Y. Garcia1.2
      B. Boxberger1.0
      B. Kintzler0.2
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      V. Velasquez3.034424212.001.671.0
      C. Irvin1.054401036.005.00-5.5
      R. McClain1.02111014.501.50-1.0
      N. Pivetta3.02221216.001.004.0
      H. Neris0.20000100.000.000.5
      PITCHERSIP
      V. Velasquez3.0
      C. Irvin1.0
      R. McClain1.0
      N. Pivetta3.0
      H. Neris0.2
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - R. Dugger 62-38, S. Tarpley 9-6, J. Holloway 16-9, J. Brigham 22-13, Y. Garcia 37-23, B. Boxberger 19-10, B. Kintzler 11-5
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Dugger 4-4, S. Tarpley 1-0, J. Holloway 2-0, J. Brigham 0-2, Y. Garcia 2-0, B. Boxberger 0-2, B. Kintzler 1-0
      • Batters Faced - R. Dugger 17, S. Tarpley 2, J. Holloway 4, J. Brigham 5, Y. Garcia 8, B. Boxberger 6, B. Kintzler 3
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - V. Velasquez 60-36, C. Irvin 23-16, R. McClain 13-9, N. Pivetta 42-26, H. Neris 8-6
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - V. Velasquez 2-2, C. Irvin 3-0, R. McClain 1-3, N. Pivetta 1-3, H. Neris 1-0
      • Batters Faced - V. Velasquez 14, C. Irvin 8, R. McClain 6, N. Pivetta 13, H. Neris 2
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      G. Cooper 1B7021002.286.286.429.714
      H. Ramirez LF7110012.143.250.143.393
      S. Rodriguez 2B.000.000.000.000
      C. Wallach C.000.000.000.000
      BENCHAB
      G. Cooper 1B7
      H. Ramirez LF7
      S. Rodriguez 2B
      C. Wallach C
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      K. Garlick LF.000.000.000.000
      A. Knapp C.000.000.000.000
      A. McCutchen LF9000003.000.000.000.000
      R. Quinn CF7010001.143.143.143.286
      BENCHAB
      K. Garlick LF
      A. Knapp C
      A. McCutchen LF9
      R. Quinn CF7
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      S. Alcantara SP1-006.21.35311270.75
      A. Conley RP-0.00.000.00
      E. Hernandez SP-0.00.000.00
      P. Lopez SP-0.00.000.00
      N. Neidert SP-0.00.000.00
      S. Sharp RP-0.00.000.00
      C. Smith SP-0.00.000.00
      R. Stanek RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Urena SP-0.00.000.00
      A. Vesia RP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      S. Alcantara SP1-0
      A. Conley RP-
      E. Hernandez SP-
      P. Lopez SP-
      N. Neidert SP-
      S. Sharp RP-
      C. Smith SP-
      R. Stanek RP-
      J. Urena SP-
      A. Vesia RP-
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      J. Alvarez RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Arrieta SP-0.00.000.00
      A. Davis RP0-001.00.00200002.00
      Z. Eflin SP-0.00.000.00
      D. Guerra SP-0.00.000.00
      T. Hunter RP-0.00.000.00
      T. Kelley RP0-001.10.00100111.50
      A. Morgan RP-0.00.000.00
      A. Nola SP0-105.16.75541171.13
      R. Rosso RP0-000.127.00110116.00
      Z. Wheeler SP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      J. Alvarez RP-
      J. Arrieta SP-
      A. Davis RP0-0
      Z. Eflin SP-
      D. Guerra SP-
      T. Hunter RP-
      T. Kelley RP0-0
      A. Morgan RP-
      A. Nola SP0-1
      R. Rosso RP0-0
      Z. Wheeler SP-
      Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
        b-struck out for Gosselin in the 5th
        Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
        INJURIES
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Matt JoyceUndisclosed07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
        Jorge AlfaroNot Injury Related07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
        Lewis BrinsonUndisclosed07-26-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 27
        Jose UrenaIllness08-05-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 6
        Harold RamirezNot Injury Related07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
        Garrett CooperIllness08-10-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
        Drew SteckenriderTriceps08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
        Will BanfieldUndisclosed07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        David RobertsonElbow07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
        Zach EflinBack07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
        Rafael MarchanUndisclosed07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
        Seranthony DominguezElbow08-31-2021Out for the season
        Ranger SuarezUndisclosed07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
