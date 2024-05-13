The Philadelphia Phillies struggled in April and May in each of the past two seasons before later going on to make deep playoff runs.

It's been a different story in 2024.

The Phillies have won six straight, 17 of their past 20 and 10 in a row at home on their way to the best record in the majors at 25-11. Philadelphia will look to stay red hot when it opens a two-game series with the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

After picking up two wins over the Los Angeles Angels on the road, the Phillies completed a four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants with Monday's 6-1 victory.

Bryce Harper had two hits, including a three-run home run, Kyle Schwarber added a solo shot among his two hits and Nick Castellanos had two hits, two walks and an RBI in the series finale.

Philadelphia continues to jump on teams early, taking pressure off a pitching staff that has produced quality starts in each of the past three games. Right-hander Zack Wheeler surrendered one unearned run on four hits in seven innings on Monday.

"It's huge, especially with our staff and our bullpen, to get a lead," Phillies utility man Whit Merrifield said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Nobody wants to come from behind against this team."

Alec Bohm's hitting streak ended at 18 games on Monday and shortstop Trea Turner (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list over the weekend, but Philadelphia keeps surging. The last time it won 17 of 20 games was in 2010.

"These guys are highly motivated," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "I remind them to stay humble and play the game."

Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (1-3, 3.68 ERA) is scheduled to start for Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Sanchez was tagged for four runs on seven hits in five-plus innings in a no-decision against the Angels on April 29. He has never faced the Blue Jays in his four-year career.

Toronto will look to rebound from an 11-8 loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday. The Blue Jays jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the third inning, but they weren't able to hold on.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushed a grand slam in the second inning for his first homer since April 10. It was the fifth grand slam of his career. Isiah Kiner-Falefa added two hits and three RBIs in the loss.

"I loved the way we swung the bats today," Toronto manager John Schneider said after the setback. "Really good day from Vlad. Guys getting two-out RBIs. I thought the approach was great against a really tough pitcher in (Nationals starter MacKenzie) Gore."

But the Blue Jays took another loss, their fourth in five games.

After an off day, Toronto will hand the ball to right-hander Jose Berrios (4-2, 1.44).

Berrios has recorded a quality start in six of his seven outings this season, most recently yielding two runs and five hits in seven innings against the Kansas City Royals last Tuesday. However, he still took a loss.

"I've been feeling healthy, strong, mentally, really stronger and more mature," Berrios said. "I want to keep building on top of this."

In two career starts against the Phillies, Berrios is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA.

