The Milwaukee Brewers are vying for the top record in the major leagues, thanks to an ability to get clutch hits in the late innings. Jackson Chourio's tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning on Saturday was the latest instance.

After another late win, the Brewers can complete a four-game sweep Sunday afternoon when they visit the Cincinnati Reds for the series finale.

The Brewers (80-56) hold a magic number of 16 to clinch the National League Central and are seeking their eighth series sweep of the season after Chourio homered in the ninth off Justin Wilson in a 5-4 victory.

"All I really had in my mind in that moment was finding a way to get on base, finding a way to help the team," Chourio said through a translator after Milwaukee joined the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies as the third team to reach 80 wins. "I like being in those situations, where you can help the team win."

The Brewers are two wins from clinching their fourth straight winning season after getting a pair sweeping a day-night doubleheader Friday and winning a thriller Saturday.

Willy Adames hit a three-run homer and scored on a groundout before Chourio's homer gave Milwaukee its seventh win when tied after eight innings and a 16th win in its last at-bat. Adames has 10 homers in his past 28 games.

"We're not saying we're more talented than other teams, we're just finding a way with somebody different every night," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "We're confident in everybody."

Overall, Milwaukee is 19-9 in its past 28 games and 15-6 in its past 21 road games along with a 37-13 record in its past 50 contests against the Reds.

Cincinnati (64-73) is 1-5 on its 10-game homestand and 4-12 over its past 16 after getting within a game of .500 following its 9-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 14.

On Saturday, Spencer Steer hit a two-run single and Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer but the Reds were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and are 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position in the series.

"The Brewers did what they had to do tonight, great plays, great swings, and good pitching," Reds manager David Bell said. "They're good."

Elly De La Cruz drew a walk in the ninth inning but was 0-for-4 after hitting .355 (11-for-31) in his previous seven games.

Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.99 ERA), who pitched 7 1/3 innings of three-hit ball in his only career outing against the Reds on Aug. 10 in Milwaukee, goes for the Brewers and attempts to end a seven-game winless skid. Since his last win July 10 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Myers is 0-2 with a 2.72 ERA and allowed three runs in five innings in a no-decision Tuesday in a 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

The Reds did not announce their starting pitching plans for the series finale and could use an opener for the second straight game. Fernando Cruz opened the game Saturday by pitching two scoreless innings and the Reds used four other pitchers.

--Field Level Media