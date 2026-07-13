2026 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Kyle Schwarber, Ben Rice, Bryce Harper, more face off

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Eight of MLB's most feared sluggers are ready to put on a show in Monday night's 2026 Home Run Derby. The annual All-Star event gets underway at Citizens Bank Park, the first time the Philadelphia stadium has hosted since Barry Bonds won in 1996.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber have the advantage of familiarity as longtime Phillies; of the rest of the field, only Willson Contreras (2), Ben Rice (1) and Jac Caglianone (1) have ever homered at CBP. But that doesn't mean much tonight. Can Junior Caminero beat last year's second-place finish?

Will 23-year-old Caglianone do enough to become the youngest player ever to win the Derby? How about Jordan Walker and Munetaka Murakami leveling up in their breakout seasons? Can Rice join a long list of Yankees winners and become the first since Aaron Judge in 2017? Or will Contreras join Red Sox great (and 2010 Derby winner) David Ortiz in history?

MLB Home Run Derby odds

Odds via Caesars

Who will take home gold (or at least a gold chain)? Follow along with CBS Sports below for all the majestic home runs.