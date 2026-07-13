This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Kyle Schwarber, Ben Rice, Bryce Harper, more face off

Some of MLB's biggest power hitters are vying for glory on Monday, and we're keeping track of every dinger

By
 &
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google
derby-getty.png
Getty Images

Eight of MLB's most feared sluggers are ready to put on a show in Monday night's 2026 Home Run Derby. The annual All-Star event gets underway at Citizens Bank Park, the first time the Philadelphia stadium has hosted since Barry Bonds won in 1996.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber have the advantage of familiarity as longtime Phillies; of the rest of the field, only Willson Contreras (2), Ben Rice (1) and Jac Caglianone (1) have ever homered at CBP. But that doesn't mean much tonight. Can Junior Caminero beat last year's second-place finish? 

Will 23-year-old Caglianone do enough to become the youngest player ever to win the Derby? How about Jordan Walker and Munetaka Murakami leveling up in their breakout seasons? Can Rice join a long list of Yankees winners and become the first since Aaron Judge in 2017? Or will Contreras join Red Sox great (and 2010 Derby winner) David Ortiz in history? 

MLB Home Run Derby odds

Odds via Caesars

Who will take home gold (or at least a gold chain)? Follow along with CBS Sports below for all the majestic home runs.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(25)
 
Pinned
Link copied

First round standings

1. Willson Contreras: 13 (longest: 490 feet)
2. Jordan Walker (still to hit)
3. Jac Caglianone (still to hit)
4. Munetaka Murakami (still to hit)
5. Ben Rice (still to hit)
6. Junior Caminero (still to hit)
7. Kyle Schwarber (still to hit)
8. Bryce Harper (still to hit)

Mike Axisa
July 14, 2026, 12:31 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:31 pm EDT
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Contreras, Walker tied

We've seen two hitters and both ended up with 13 home runs. Reminder that the tiebreaker is distance on longest HR. 

Matt Snyder
July 14, 2026, 12:41 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

11 homers with three swings to go for Walker. The top four home run totals in round one advance.

Mike Axisa
July 14, 2026, 12:39 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Walker is hitting missiles. Good gravy.

Mike Axisa
July 14, 2026, 12:37 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:37 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

I wonder how heavily juiced these baseballs are? This is not a complaint.

Matt Snyder
July 14, 2026, 12:36 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Walker already on the board

Jordan Walker with 461 on his first pitch. He's a monster power hitter. We knew that.

Matt Snyder
July 14, 2026, 12:34 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Here's 490 from Contreras

Mike Axisa
July 14, 2026, 12:32 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

13 homers with one swing left for Contreras.

Mike Axisa
July 14, 2026, 12:30 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Casual 470, 482, 487 homers for Contreras here. Sheesh.

Mike Axisa
July 14, 2026, 12:27 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Contreras with a 487-footer

That was a monster blast to the top of the upper deck in left-center.

Matt Snyder
July 14, 2026, 12:26 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Five swings, two homers for Contreras so far.

Mike Axisa
July 14, 2026, 12:25 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Here comes Willson Contreras

We are finally about to start. I think. Maybe they'll have a few more reasons to delay the broadcast. 

Matt Snyder
July 14, 2026, 12:22 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Almost ready

The national anthem is over, flyover happened and U-S-A chants have broken out. It's almost time for the actual Derby, which was scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. 

Matt Snyder
July 14, 2026, 12:12 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Home Run Derby Statcast

Everything you need is right here.

Mike Axisa
July 14, 2026, 12:11 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

HERE COMES BRYCE THE PANDERER

Harper already putting on a show for his Philly Faithful and firing them up

Matt Snyder
July 14, 2026, 12:09 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

To Ax's point about dads and sons, a lasting Derby memory for me is Kris Bryant trying (and failing) to get his dad's attention from the box in 2015.

Kate Feldman
July 14, 2026, 12:07 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Strong booing effort

Who would've expected otherwise in Philly? The Phillies fans are booing every non-Phillie. Even Muni Murakami! 

Matt Snyder
July 14, 2026, 12:06 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ben Rice's father will pitch to him

I'm a sucker for guys bringing their dad or their brother or whoever to the Home Run Derby to pitch to them.

About that time for the Rices to take on the #HRDerby 🍚

[image or embed]

— New York Yankees (@yankees.mlbbsky.com) July 13, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Mike Axisa
July 14, 2026, 12:02 AM
Jul. 13, 2026, 8:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Revenge game

Junior Caminero came in second place in last year's Derby to Cal Raleigh. Can he win it all this time around? The Rays slugger has been on a tear lately, including hitting 11 home runs in 11 games, eight home runs in six games and homering in six straight games. He'd be the first Ray to ever win the Derby.

Kate Feldman
July 13, 2026, 11:47 PM
Jul. 13, 2026, 7:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rookie history

Despite years of professional experience in NPB, White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami is classified as an MLB rookie, which means he has a chance to make history tonight. Will he be the fourth rookie to win the Derby, joining Pete Alonso in 2019, Aaron Judge in 2017 and Wally Joyner in 1986? He's only just back from a hamstring injury that kept him out for almost six weeks.

Kate Feldman
July 13, 2026, 11:31 PM
Jul. 13, 2026, 7:31 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Hometown favorite

Only three players have ever won the Home Run Derby in their home ballpark (Bryce Harper, 2018, Nationals; Todd Frazier, 2015, Reds; Ryne Sandberg, 1990, Cubs). Harper will try to do it again tonight, while teammate Kyle Schwarber is aiming to add his own name to the list.

Kate Feldman
July 13, 2026, 11:16 PM
Jul. 13, 2026, 7:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Home run leaders

Not all sluggers are created equal. Here are our contestants' home run totals for 2026. Will that matter tonight?

Kyle Schwarber 32
Ben Rice 29
Junior Caminero 28
Jordan Walker 22
Willson Contreras 20
Bryce Harper 20
Munetaka Murakami 20
Jac Caglianone 15

Kate Feldman
July 13, 2026, 11:02 PM
Jul. 13, 2026, 7:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Order of hitters

1. Willson Contreras
2. Jordan Walker
3. Jac Caglianone
4. Munetaka Murakami
5. Ben Rice
6. Junior Caminero
7. Kyle Schwarber
8. Bryce Harper

Kate Feldman
July 13, 2026, 10:35 PM
Jul. 13, 2026, 6:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Format

As a reminder, here are the new rules for the Derby:

First round

  • Eight players take 20 swings each.
  • If they homer on their 20th swing, they can continue swinging until they make an out.
  • Ties broken by longest home run distance.
  • Top four home run totals advance. Those four players are seeded 1-4 based on their homer totals.

Just so it's clear, if a player hits a home run on his 20th swing, he then earns what amounts to a 21st swing. And if he hits a home run on his 21st swing, he gets a 22nd swing. On and on he can go until he makes an out.

Second round

  • Head-to-head matchups based on seeding: No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3
  • Four players take 15 swings each.
  • If they homer on their 15th swing, they can continue swinging until they make an out.
  • Ties broken with three extra swings each.

The two winners of the head-to-head matchups advance to the final.

Finals

  • Two players take 15 swings each.
  • If they homer on their 15th swing, they can continue swinging until they make an out.
  • Ties broken with three extra swings each.
Kate Feldman
July 13, 2026, 10:30 PM
Jul. 13, 2026, 6:30 pm EDT
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    MLB Home Run Derby: Updated Format

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    MLB HR Derby: Top 4 That Advance to Semifinals

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    MLB Home Run Derby Semifinals Picks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Feel Good Moments: Marlins Treat Dog Jonah To A Special Day At The Ballpark

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Expert Picks for the 2026 Home Run Derby

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Mike Trout Returns to Philly for All-Star Game

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Cristopher Sánchez Set to Start for NL in All-Star Game

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Zack Wheeler Declines All-Star Nod After Snub

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Wheeler Outduels Skubal as Phillies Blank Tigers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Red Sox Rally Back in 9th Inning, Win 9th Straight

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Yankees Complete Latest Comeback to Sweep Nationals

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Highlights: Rockies at Giants (7/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Highlights: Diamondbacks at Dodgers (7/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:15

    Highlights: Blue Jays at Padres (7/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Highlights: Red Sox at Mets (7/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Highlights: Yankees at Nationals (7/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Highlights: Phillies at Tigers (7/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Highlights: Braves at Cardinals (7/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    Highlights: Angels at Twins (7/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Chances We See A Paddy Pimblett-Max Holloway Fight?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Highlights: Liberty at Tempo (7/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    England vs. Argentina: 2026 World Cup Semifinal Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Mbappé vs. Yamal: World Cup Semifinal Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Highlights: Cubs at Reds (7/12)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Highlights: 2026 All-Star Futures Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Tom Kim Secures First Title in Three Years

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    What Does 2nd Straight Wimbledon Title Mean for Sinner's Legacy?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Which NFL Record Has a Chance of Being Broken in 2026?

See All MLB Videos