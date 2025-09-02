The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will begin a three-game series on Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 8:10 p.m. ET on TBS from Daikin Park in Houston. The Yankees entered Tuesday's games with a slight edge in win percentage over the Boston Red Sox for the top wild card spot in the AL, while the Astros are trying to build on a three-game advantage they hold over the Mariners ahead of Tuesday's contests. The Yankees and Astros have met a lot recently in the postseason, with Houston winning three ALCS matchups in 2017, 2019 and 2022 en route to two World Series titles.

If you're looking to get into MLB betting at the top sportsbooks, check out the latest Yankees vs. Astros odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Southpaw Max Fried (14-5, 3.06 ERA) gets the start for New York. After a bump in the road, Fried has settled back in as his usual dominant self over his last two starts. At his best, the veteran has been a more than capable replacement for the injured Gerrit Cole. Houston counters with Framber Valdez (12-7, 3.18), who got his first win in more than a month in his last start. It could be a long night for the Yankees if the best version of Valdez shows up, but his recent form has been questionable.

Both Fried and Valdez are set at over/under 5.5 strikeouts at FanDuel Sportsbook. Fried's Over is +116 and his Under -154. Valdez's Over is -150 and his Under is +116. The SportsLine Projection Model rates Fried's Over 4 stars out of 5.

Aaron Judge is the favorite to hit a home run on the FanDuel odds board at +240. He's followed by Giancarlo Stanton (+300), Yordan Alvarez (+430), Christian Walker (+520), Paul Goldschmidt (+520), Cody Bellinger (+600), Jazz Chisholm (+600) and Austin Wells (+600).

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's picks for Yankees vs. Astros on Tuesday:

NEW YORK YANKEES at HOUSTON ASTROS | 9/2 | 8:10 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Astros +102

Houston wins in 49% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Astros +1.5 (-172)

Houston covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 (-107)

The Over hits in 53.2% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.7, Astros 4.4