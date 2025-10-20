The Toronto Blue Jays have forced a deciding Game 7 with their 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners in the penultimate contest of the 2025 American League Championship Series. That outcome means that the pennant will be decided back in Toronto on Monday night with a spot in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the line.

As for Game 6, the host Jays seized the lead in the second inning thanks in part to a Daulton Varsho leadoff double and a key miscue by Seattle third baseman Eugenio Suárez and put a pair of runs on the board. An inning-ending double play off the bat of Cal Raleigh in the top of the third kept the M's off the board early – a trend that would hold in Game 6 – and then in home half Addison Barger doubled the Toronto lead with one swing:

Then in the fifth, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a homer of his own to push the margin to 5-0. The Mariners pulled closer in the sixth with a solo home run from Ontario native Josh Naylor, and Suárez doubled home a run later in the inning. They would draw no closer. Toronto, meantime, would add a run in the seventh on a Matt Brash wild pitch.

After starter Trey Yesavage, coming off a rough Game 2 start against Seattle, limited the M's to a pair of runs in 5 ⅔ innings (with seven strikeouts), the Toronto relievers Louis Varland and Jeff Hoffman took it from there. Across the way, Seattle starter Logan Gilbert struggled, as he allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings.

Now for some Game 6 takeaways.

Double plays killed the Mariners

Seattle mounted threats to the Jays and starter Trey Yesavage in the third, fourth, and fifth innings, and each time those frames ended in scoreless fashion on inning-ending double plays.

The biggest of them came in the third with the bases loaded and 60-homer man Cal Raleigh at the plate:

More remarkable still, those three GIDPs were the first of Toronto starter Trey Yesavage's big-league career. Prior to Game 6, Jays starting pitchers this postseason had registered only one double play. There's also this:

Absent those twin killings, the outcome of Game 6 might have been different.

Vladdie's big postseason continued

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Jays' franchise batsman and owner of a $500 million contract extension, has been on a serious heater this postseason. Coming into Game 6, he had a slash line of .389/.500/.889 in the ALCS and .457/.524/.917 for the entire playoffs. Then in the fifth inning, Vladdie did this:

That was part of a 2 for 4 night in which Guerrero Jr. also reached base via HBP. Vlad now owns the franchise record for home runs in a single postseason with six. As well, his 39 total bases rank third all-time through the first 10 games of a single postseason. With fellow lineup fulcrum Bo Bichette still sidelined with a knee injury, Vlad's timely production has been even more essential to the Toronto cause.

There will be a Game 7

The pennant will come down to Monday night's decisive Game 7. It's the first Game 7 of an MLB postseason series since each 2023 LCS went the distance. For the Mariners, they've never played a Game 7 before. The closest they've come is their six-game ALCS loss to Cleveland in 1995 and their six-game ALCS loss to the New York Yankees in 2000. As for the Jays, they've played only one Game 7, and that was back in 1985 when they fell to the Kansas City Royals in the ALCS (thus blowing a 3-1 series lead in the process).

Overall, there have been 59 Game 7s in MLB postseason history. Of those 59, two were neutral-site affairs during the 2020 pandemic-compromised playoffs. Of the remaining 57 Game 7s, the home team won 30. That's an ever-so-slight historical advantage for the Blue Jays.

The Game 3 starters -- George Kirby for Seattle and Shane Bieber for Toronto -- will be on full rest and are set to get the respective Game 7 nods.