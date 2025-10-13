Arozarena hit by a pitch to begin the game. He thought he struck out earlier in the at-bat, so much so that he took a few steps toward the dugout on a pitch that was called a ball.
Blue Jays vs. Mariners live updates and score for ALCS Game 2
The Blue Jays are trying to even the best-of-seven series on Monday afternoon
It's Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday afternoon, as the Toronto Blue Jays aim to even their best-of-seven series against the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners come in with a 1-0 lead in the series thanks to their 3-1 win on Sunday. Game 2 sees Blue Jays rookie phenom Trey Yesavage take the mound against righty Logan Gilbert of the M's. ALCS Game 2 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).
Gilbert, building off a strong regular season, has been impressive during the Mariners' playoff run. Against the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS, he had a strong start Game 3 and then worked a pair of shutout relief innings in the deciding 15-inning Game 5 on Friday night. As for the rookie Yesavage, he started against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of their ALDS on Oct. 5 and was dominant with 11 strikeouts and one walk across 5 ⅓ shutout innings.
Game 2 of this series is particularly critical for the host Blue Jays. A loss puts them in an 0-2 hole, and across the history of best-of-seven postseason series in MLB teams that start off 0-2 at home go on to lose that series 82.5% of the time.
With the scene set, we at CBS Sports will be here throughout the game to provide you with live updates, highlights, and running commentary and analysis. You can find all that just below.
Logan Gilbert has pitched twice since Trey Yesavage's last start. The quirks of postseason scheduling.
It's a fun one. Logan Gilbert has ace-caliber stuff when he's on, but he threw two innings and 34 pitches on Friday. It's hard to imagine the Blue Jays offense being held down two straight nights, but Bryce Miller was outstanding on short rest last night after an awful season, so it could happen. On the other side, Trey Yesavage has a power splitter and had 11 strikeouts against the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS. He's on extra rest. But he doesn't have a ton of MLB experience. Again, it's a fun matchup.
Randy Arozarena, LF
Cal Raleigh, C
Julio Rodríguez, CF
Jorge Polanco, 2B
Josh Naylor, 1B
Eugenio Suárez, 3B
Dominic Canzone, DH
Victor Robles, RF
J.P. Crawford, SS
Logan Gilbert, SP
Anthony Santander was a late scratch, which means Davis Schneider gets a start in left field.
George Springer, DH
Nathan Lukes, RF
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
Addison Barger, 3B
Alejandro Kirk, C
Daulton Varsho, CF
Ernie Clement, 2B
Davis Schneider, LF
Andrés Giménez, SS
Trey Yesavage, SP
