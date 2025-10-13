Blue Jays vs. Mariners live updates and score for ALCS Game 2

It's Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday afternoon, as the Toronto Blue Jays aim to even their best-of-seven series against the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners come in with a 1-0 lead in the series thanks to their 3-1 win on Sunday. Game 2 sees Blue Jays rookie phenom Trey Yesavage take the mound against righty Logan Gilbert of the M's. ALCS Game 2 is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

Gilbert, building off a strong regular season, has been impressive during the Mariners' playoff run. Against the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS, he had a strong start Game 3 and then worked a pair of shutout relief innings in the deciding 15-inning Game 5 on Friday night. As for the rookie Yesavage, he started against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of their ALDS on Oct. 5 and was dominant with 11 strikeouts and one walk across 5 ⅓ shutout innings.

Game 2 of this series is particularly critical for the host Blue Jays. A loss puts them in an 0-2 hole, and across the history of best-of-seven postseason series in MLB teams that start off 0-2 at home go on to lose that series 82.5% of the time.

