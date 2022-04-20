The Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking to bounce back from a rough day at the plate when it faces Atlanta in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Braves starter Max Fried took a perfect game into the sixth inning of a 3-1 win on Tuesday night, allowing his team to level the series following a 7-4 loss on Monday. Los Angeles was riding a seven-game winning streak prior to that setback. Right-handed pitcher Charlie Morton (1-1, 6.10 ERA) will start for Atlanta, while right-hander Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 1.29 ERA) gets the start for Los Angeles.

First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are slight -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the over-under set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Braves money line: Los Angeles -130, Atlanta +110

Dodgers vs. Braves run-line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+150)

Dodgers vs. Braves over-under: 8.5 runs

LAD: The Dodgers are 8-3 ATS this season

ATL: The Braves are 5-8 ATS this season

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles has been one of the most profitable teams to back in the MLB this season, covering the spread in eight of its 11 games. The Dodgers were riding a seven-game winning streak prior to Tuesday's loss, so it is unlikely that they are going to have all of their momentum halted by one loss. Shortstop Trea Turner is well on his way to having another outstanding season, batting .311 through the first two weeks of the 2022 campaign.

Former Atlanta standout Freddie Freeman has already gone deep once in this series and is hitting .295 overall this year. Center fielder Cody Bellinger and left fielder Chris Taylor have reached double digits in the hits department as well. Gonsolin is off to a great start on the mound, allowing just one earned run in his first two appearances.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta has been getting off to a slow start in every series that it has played this year, but the Braves have gone 6-3 in their other nine games. They were sharp on Tuesday night, coupling outstanding pitching with timely hitting in the 3-1 win. Freeman's replacement, Matt Olson, has already racked up 19 hits and two home runs in his first 46 at-bats.

Olson has had at least two hits in three of his last four games, including a 3-for-4 day at the plate on Monday. Left fielder Marcell Ozuna is off to a fantastic start after returning from a lengthy suspension, hitting four home runs through his first 13 games. Morton has had success against Los Angeles in his career, including a pair of starts against the Dodgers last season.

