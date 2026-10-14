Dodgers vs. Brewers live updates: Shohei Ohtani and the champs try to bounce back in NLCS Game 3

Struggling Shohei Ohtani dropped to sixth in Dodgers batting order
Thanks to knee and biceps injuries – injuries that have kept him off the mound since early July – Shohei Ohtani has been struggling badly at the plate for several weeks. Going into Game 3, he has a line of .150/.261/.150 in 24 plate appearances this postseason.
The struggles are such that the Dodgers reportedly pondered replacing Ohtani in the Game 3 lineup with rookie Josue De Paula. Manager Dave Roberts and company ultimately decided against that, but Roberts did drop the slumping DH down to sixth in the batting order for what's basically a must-win game for the back-to-back defending champs.
Ohtani is usually Roberts' leadoff hitter, but he made a couple of appearances in the two hole down the stretch as his September struggles – around a stint on the injured list – took further hold. In the four-game win over the Braves in the NLDS, Ohtani batted second in Games 1 and 2 before being dropped to fifth in Game 3 and then slotted in at cleanup for Game 4. In Games 1 and 2 against the Brewers, Ohtani batted cleanup. Now he's even lower.
"I think it's just more of what gives our lineup the best balance, kind of putting people -- separating the lefties, the righties, just making it a little bit more difficult for them to try to navigate our lineup," manager Dave Roberts said before the game. "Shohei's all on board. Whatever it takes to win."
The reality is that Ohtani hasn't looked anything like his usual self at the plate since June or so. Granted, he hasn't looked as bad as he does now until the final month of the regular season, but it's been a while since the Dodgers enjoyed MVP-grade Ohtani with the bat.