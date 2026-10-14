Dodgers vs. Brewers live updates: Shohei Ohtani and the champs try to bounce back in NLCS Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the 2026 NLCS on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. The Brewers bring a 2-0 series lead to Southern California, meaning they only need to win two more games to reach the World Series for just the second time in franchise history.



In terms of history, teams taking a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series in MLB history have gone 42-53 in Game 3, but have still won the series 79 out of 95 times (83.2% of the time). Teams taking a 2-0 lead at home in the LCS round in best-of-seven series all-time have gone 19-4 in the series.



This makes it an uphill battle for the Dodgers. The two-time defending World Series champions will send two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to the hill. Snell had a 1.13 ERA in his last eight starts in the regular season and dominated the Brewers for eight scoreless outings in Game 1 of the NLCS last season. The Dodgers will also be hoping for more production from Shohei Ohtani. The superstar has not been himself for two months at the plate as he deals with knee and biceps injuries. Ohtani entered Game 3 hitting 3 for 20 in these playoffs.



The Brewers counter with Robert Gasser, a lefty who finished with a 1.67 ERA in his last six starts. They were also able to get their stellar bullpen a day of rest with the travel day on Tuesday.

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 3 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14

Location: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles

TV channel: FS1 | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Odds (via DraftKings): LAD -181, MIL +149 | O/U: 7.5

Will the Dodgers rebound at home? Or will the Brewers move one win away from the Fall Classic? We'll have live updates throughout NLCS Game 3. Follow along below.