Jackson Chourio leaving game
The Brewers' youngster has been battling a right hamstring injury and appeared to re-aggravate it on a swing. Blake Perkins has entered the game in place of Chourio.
Perkins swung through strike three, but since Chourio was down two strikes in the count, he was charged with the K. That means in Game 3, he went 0 for 4. Prior to the game, he was hitting .320/.333/.640 with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI and three runs in seven playoff games this season.
Chourio was out from July 30-Aug. 29 due to a right hamstring injury before returning for the last few days of August and all of September. He tweaked his right hamstring again in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Cubs, forcing him to leave the game after just two innings. He returned for Game 2 and has started each game since, but he's been visibly hampered running the bases. He still managed to hit a leadoff home run in Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday.