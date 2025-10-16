Skip to Main Content
Dodgers vs. Brewers live updates: Los Angeles looks to take commanding 3-0 NLCS lead over Milwaukee in Game 3

The Dodgers swept the first two games in Milwaukee before the series moves to Los Angeles Thursday

By
1 min read

The National League Championship Series will resume on Thursday with Game 3 between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers, playing in their fourth NLCS in the last six years, won both games in Milwaukee to stack the odds in their favor of advancing onward in pursuit of a second World Series title in a row. The Brewers will try to overcome those odds now that the series has shifted to Los Angeles.

The pitching matchup will feature Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow and LHP Aaron Ashby as the opener for the Brewers.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 3 below.

Jackson Chourio leaving game

The Brewers' youngster has been battling a right hamstring injury and appeared to re-aggravate it on a swing. Blake Perkins has entered the game in place of Chourio. 

Perkins swung through strike three, but since Chourio was down two strikes in the count, he was charged with the K. That means in Game 3, he went 0 for 4. Prior to the game, he was hitting .320/.333/.640 with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI and three runs in seven playoff games this season.

Chourio was out from July 30-Aug. 29 due to a right hamstring injury before returning for the last few days of August and all of September. He tweaked his right hamstring again in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Cubs, forcing him to leave the game after just two innings. He returned for Game 2 and has started each game since, but he's been visibly hampered running the bases. He still managed to hit a leadoff home run in Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday. 

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 12:20 AM
Caleb Durbin has been on base every time

Durbin came over from the Yankees in the Devin Williams trade. Here in this NLCS Game 3, Durbin has a triple, walk and double.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 12:11 AM
Dodgers take lead back

It had tied 1-1 since the second inning with Jacob Misiorowki on the Brewers' end and mostly Tyler Glasnow for the Dodgers doing some ace-level work on the mound. Misiorowski ran outta gas in the bottom of the sixth, though. With one out, Will Smith singled, Freddie Freeman drew a walk and then Tommy Edman singled home a run. 

There were runners at first and third with one out when Abner Uribe replaced Misiorowski, who struck out nine in five innings of work but right now is on the hook for the loss. 

Uribe got a strikeout upon entering the game, but then attempted a pickoff throw to first base and threw the ball away, allowing Freeman to score from third. 

It is 3-1 Dodgers through six innings.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2025, 12:03 AM
Misiorowski workload

His last three outings in pitch count, respectively: 54, 57, 58. 

The Brewers are in desperation mode, but he won't be out there much longer. Sure enough, Abner Uribe is up in the bullpen.

Matt Snyder
October 16, 2025, 11:56 PM
Misiorowski at 59 pitches as we start the bottom of the sixth.

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 11:54 PM
And that'll do it for Glasnow

He's out of the game with two outs in the sixth. The runner on first is his. 

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 11:48 PM
Dodgers' bullpen looms

Tyler Glasnow is over 90 pitches now and it's the sixth inning. The Dodgers are going to need to piece together some bullpen innings, something they nearly avoided altogether in Games 1 and 2, with 17 starter innings and one relief inning.

Matt Snyder
October 16, 2025, 11:44 PM
Misiorowski has now retired 10 in a row. We're still tied 1-1 going into the sixth. 

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 11:41 PM
Another efficient frame for Glasnow. He's at 86 pitches through five innings.

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 11:33 PM
Will be interesting to see how long Dave Roberts rides Glasnow. The bullpen is plenty rested, but it's also a flawed bullpen. 

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 11:22 PM
That's five straight strikeouts for Glasnow. 

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 11:15 PM
Glasnow at 55 pitches starting his fourth inning of work.

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 11:12 PM
Speaking of the Miz

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 11:07 PM
Misiorowski looking very strong thus far. 

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 11:07 PM
Brewers tie the game, 1-1

Caleb Durbin tripled with one out and then Jake Bauers singled him home with the infield drawn in. It tied the score, 1-1. 

It should be noted that Kiké Hernández had an ill-advised dive attempt on Durbin's triple that allowed him to third base with one out. The fallout there included the Dodgers bringing the infield in and then Bauers' single to get up the middle. 

The Brewers are a "do the little things correctly" team and it paid off here. 

The Dodgers kept the score 1-1 by eventually cutting down Bauers while he tried to score from third on a grounder. 

Matt Snyder
October 16, 2025, 10:43 PM
Jake Bauers comes through

He notches a two-strike RBI single to bring home Durbin and tie us up at 1-1 in the second inning.

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 10:40 PM
Kiké Hernández with an ill-advised dive on that ball allowed the runner to third base with one out. That's bad fundamentals. The smarter play was getting behind the ball on his feet and keeping the runner at second. Basically, work smarter, not necessarily "harder." 

Matt Snyder
October 16, 2025, 10:38 PM
A triple by Caleb Durbin has the Brewers in business with one out in the second. 

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 10:38 PM
Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 10:35 PM
The Miz ends the threat

Jacob Misiorowski, who's to be the Brewers' "bulk arm" for today's game, struck out the final two batters of the inning after relieving opener Aaron Ashby. In doing so, he stranded a pair of inherited runners and kept the score at 1-0. 

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 10:34 PM
Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 10:30 PM
Dodgers strike first in Game 3

Shohei Ohtani dumped a leadoff triple into right, and then Mookie Betts followed with a single to plate the first run of Game 3: 

That's particularly welcome news for the Dodgers since the top of the lineup has struggled thus far in the NLCS. 

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 10:23 PM
Glasnow ends the threat.

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 10:16 PM
Two on and two out for the Brewers in the first. 

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 10:14 PM
Hard contact by Chourio to start us off, but Muncy playing shallow at third was in the right spot. 

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 10:10 PM
Always good to see playoff baseball in the sunshine

And the 3:00 p.m. local time start in Los Angeles gives us just that. 

Dayn Perry
October 16, 2025, 10:08 PM
Brewers lineup

Jackson Chourio RF
Brice Turang 2B
William Contreras C
Christian Yelich DH
Andrew Vaughn 1B
Sal Frelick CF
Caleb Durbin 3B
Jake Bauers LF
Joey Ortiz SS

Aaron Ashby SP

Kate Feldman
October 16, 2025, 9:06 PM
Dodgers lineup

Shohei Ohtani DH
Mookie Betts SS
Will Smith C
Freddie Freeman 1B
Tommy Edman 2B
Teoscar Hernandez RF
Max Muncy 3B
Enrique Hernández LF
Andy Pages CF

Tyler Glasnow SP

Kate Feldman
October 16, 2025, 9:05 PM
