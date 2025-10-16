The National League Championship Series will resume on Thursday with Game 3 between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers, playing in their fourth NLCS in the last six years, won both games in Milwaukee to stack the odds in their favor of advancing onward in pursuit of a second World Series title in a row. The Brewers will try to overcome those odds now that the series has shifted to Los Angeles.

The pitching matchup will feature Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow and LHP Aaron Ashby as the opener for the Brewers.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 3 below.