The National League Championship Series continues Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending World Series champions, hold a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. One more win and the Dodgers will become the first defending champ to return to the World Series since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies. The Brewers have scored three runs in the three games and will have to do better than that to force a Game 5 on Saturday.

Game 5 will begin at 8:38 p.m. ET. The singular Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for the Dodgers. The Brewers will counter with veteran lefty Jose Quintana.

