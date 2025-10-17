Skip to Main Content
Dodgers vs. Brewers live updates: Reigning MLB champs looking to head back to World Series with NLCS sweep

Shohei Ohtani is on the mound in NLCS Game 4 on Friday night

The National League Championship Series continues Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending World Series champions, hold a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. One more win and the Dodgers will become the first defending champ to return to the World Series since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies. The Brewers have scored three runs in the three games and will have to do better than that to force a Game 5 on Saturday.

Game 5 will begin at 8:38 p.m. ET. The singular Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for the Dodgers. The Brewers will counter with veteran lefty Jose Quintana.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 4 below.

Game 4 just about to get underway

It's Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers against José Quintana of the Brewers. The Dodgers can become the first team to win back-to-back pennants since the 2008-09 Phillies. The Brewers need a miracle run of four straight wins to avoid elimination.

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2025, 12:34 AM
Oct. 17, 2025, 8:34 pm EDT
