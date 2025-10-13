Dodgers vs. Brewers live updates and score for NLCS Game 1

Monday's slate in Major League Baseball continues tonight with Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Blake Snell gets the start for the Dodgers. He was strong across 11 regular-season starts after a lengthy stay on the injured list for shoulder inflammation, and he's been even more impressive across two starts during these playoffs. On the other side, Brewers manager Pat Murphy is going to run a bullpen game, which will be fronted by lefty opener Aaron Ashby. After that, a starter will likely fill a bulk role for remainder of the early innings.

During the regular season, the Brewers swept all six games from the Dodgers and outscored them 31-16 in those contests. However, the teams haven't met since the third week of July.

With the scene set, we at CBS Sports will be here throughout the game to provide you with live updates, highlights, and running commentary and analysis. You can find all that just below.