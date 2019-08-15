Dodgers' Cody Bellinger becomes first to 40 home runs in 2019

The Dodgers fell to the Marlins on Thursday (MIA 13, LAD 7), but NL MVP frontrunner Cody Bellinger provided some consolation as he became the first to reach 40 home runs for the 2019 season. Here's the blast of note:

35 is the new 40. pic.twitter.com/XUapOSaWb2 — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2019

That one went an estimated 412 feet, but, hey, we'll take the over on that measurement. Bellinger came into Thursday tied with Mike Trout and Christian Yelich for the MLB lead in home runs with 39, and now he's the first to 40. That's also the 104th home run of Bellinger's young career.

Speaking of youth, Bellinger becomes just the 26th player in MLB history to have a 40-homer campaign at age 23 or younger (and the first since Bryce Harper in 2015). Bellinger actually almost cracked that list twice, as he hit 39 home runs in 132 games as a rookie in 2017. As for this season, Bellinger is now batting .317/.416/.664 with 72 walks against 81 strikeouts -- an impressive ratio for a power hitter in 2019. Throw in his plus defense and, yes, you've got the likely NL MVP on your hands.