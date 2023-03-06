Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas, who is rated as the team's third-best prospect, hasn't taken the bat off of his shoulders thus far this spring. Still, he's made a pretty sizable impact in the games he's appeared in.

In eight at-bats during spring training, Vargas has registered four walks. That's good for a .500 on-base percentage, despite the fact that he hasn't swung the bat at all.

Why exactly does Vargas have such a high walk rate? Well, Vargas is yet to swing the bat because he's been instructed not to do so as he recovers from a hairline fracture in his right pinky, and injury that he suffered in February.

While it may be surprising that Vargas continues to be in the lineup, the Dodgers want Vargas to build a rapport with fellow infielder Miguel Rojas. Rojas will be taking the place of shortstop Gavin Lux, who suffered a torn ACL after stumbling while running the bases last month.

"He's walking more than he's striking out," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said this past Wednesday. "Teams haven't got the memo yet."

Some have gotten the memo, such as Zack Greinke, who toyed with Vargas during an at-bat on Sunday and threw one pitch for 59 MPH.

The Dodgers are hoping that Vargas will be cleared to begin swinging a bat in the coming days. However, for now, Vargas is still managing to get on base.