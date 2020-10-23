After a scheduled off day, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers return to action for Game 3 of the 2020 World Series on Friday evening. The Rays evened the series with a win in Game 2, after the Dodgers blitzed their opponent with an 8-3 victory in the opener. Walker Buehler is slated to start for the Dodgers in Game 3, with Charlie Morton on the hill for the Rays.

Dodgers vs. Rays money line: Dodgers -150, Rays +140

Dodgers vs. Rays over-under: 7.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Rays spread: Dodgers -1.5

LAD: The Dodgers are 14-4 in the last 18 games

TB: The Rays are 8-5 in the last 13 games

Why you should back the Dodgers

The Dodgers are the best offensive team in baseball and that is continuing in the playoffs. In the regular season, Los Angeles led the league in home runs (118), runs scored (349) and slugging percentage (.483), while finishing second in wOBA (.350) and strikeout rate (20.3 percent). The Dodgers lead the postseason in on-base percentage (.353), and Los Angeles leads in both doubles (25) and walks (69) while sporting an .815 OPS.

In run prevention, Dave Roberts' team is also elite. Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts provide top-tier outfield defense, and Buehler boasts a 1.89 ERA in four playoff starts in 2020. From there, the bullpen is tremendous and deep, with the second-best bullpen ERA (2.74) during the regular season and league-leading marks in walk rate (2.57 per nine innings), ground-ball rate (51 percent) and home run rate (0.82 per nine inning) among relief units.

Why you should back the Rays

Morton struggled, at least by his lofty standards, in the regular season, though he was more than a bit unlucky in allowing a .355 batting average on balls in play. In the playoffs, Morton has been lights-out, with an 0.57 ERA and 17 strikeouts across 15.2 innings. That includes a dominant effort against the Houston Astros in the ALCS, with Morton throwing 10.2 shutout innings and leading the Rays to two victories.

Though Tampa Bay's offense isn't as deep as what the Dodgers can deploy, the Rays do have some strengths, including a top-six stolen base total (48) in the regular season and above-average production in home runs, on-base percentage and runs scored.

