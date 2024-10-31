Dodgers star Freddie Freeman has had quite the journey over the past five years, leading up to his second championship title (with two different teams) and a World Series MVP award in 2024.

By certain measures, like consistency and accolades, you could say the 2020s belong to Freeman.

No, he has not been the most dominant player. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had 62-homer and 58-homer seasons. Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. had a 40-70 year, and Freeman's teammate, Shohei Ohtani, made two-way history with an improbable 50-50 season.

But you might be shocked to know Freeman is the answer to the following questions:

Who is the only player with multiple rings and a league MVP in the 2020s?

Who is the only player with a .300/.400/.500 slash line in the 2020s?

Who leads the majors in hits in the 2020s?

Yes, it's all Freddie.

It's been an incredible stretch for one of the best players in baseball, capped by a legacy-defining, history-making 2024 World Series.

Perhaps no one's stock has risen in baseball quite like Freeman's this decade as he's become beloved for his play on the field and reputation off it.

2020: The stretch began on a low note when Freeman was diagnosed with COVID-19 before the season, but it was all uphill after that. Freeman won NL MVP in the 60-game season, the first Atlanta player to win the award since Chipper Jones in 1999.

2021: The Braves won the World Series in 2021 in six games over the Astros, with Freeman fittingly recording the final putout. He had big hits throughout the postseason, including a series-clinching go-ahead home run in the eighth inning off Josh Hader in the NLDS. He hit go-ahead home runs in potential clinchers in all three series that year.

2022: Freeman signed with the Dodgers after contract talks broke down with the Braves. "I didn't think I'd ever get to free agency if we're being honest about it," Freeman said when the Dodgers introduced him. He homered in his first at-bat vs his former team on April 18. Two months later, he fought back tears in a press conference during his return to Atlanta. He also got emotional when he addressed the crowd before the game. Freeman led the majors with 199 hits in his first season with the Dodgers.

2023: He broke the Dodgers' franchise record for doubles in a season (59) and became the only first baseman in MLB history with 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 200 hits in a season.

2024: He missed time in the summer as his 3-year-old son, Maximus, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. He bounced back from a badly sprained ankle in the final game of the regular season to win World Series MVP with a historic performance. He became the first player to homer in Games 1-4 of a World Series, hit the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history and tied a World Series record with 12 RBI (Bobby Richardson).

Freddie Freeman in 2020s

2020 NL MVP 2021 Won World Series 2022 Led MLB in hits (1999) 2023 Only 1B with 200 H, 20 HR & 20 SB in a season in MLB history 2024 World Series MVP

He may not post video game numbers or have the same amazing raw power or blazing speed as some of baseball's other superstars, but his production is among the best in the league in this span, too.

He is fourth in fangraphs' WAR in the 2020s (26.4) behind Aaron Judge (33.4), Juan Soto (27.1) and Jose Ramirez (26.6).

He's sixth in weighted runs created plus (wRC+) this decade (152) behind Aaron Judge (187), Yordan Alvarez (165), Juan Soto (164), Mike Trout (160) and Shohei Ohtani (158).

He has the most go-ahead postseason home runs in the 2020s (eight) and the most grand slams (eight) between the regular season and postseason.

That included one of the most iconic home runs in baseball history. His answer about his dad after hitting the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history was another remarkable show of character.

It was the defining moment of the series and a Hall of Fame career. It capped an impressive five-year stretch that has him knocking on the door of Cooperstown.

He's now one of four first basemen ever with 2,000 hits, 300 home runs, two rings and a league MVP. The others? Jimmie Foxx. Lou Gehrig. Albert Pujols.

He's the first former league MVP to win a World Series MVP since Reggie Jackson in 1977 and one of four players to win a league MVP and World Series MVP in his 30s, along with Willie Stargell, Pete Rose and Frank Robinson.

So take a bow, Freddie, the 2020s have belonged to you so far.