Guardians vs. Rays live updates: ALCS resumes with Game 4 as Cleveland looks for 3-1 lead

It's Game 4 of the 2026 ALCS on Saturday as the Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians enter with a 2-1 series lead. The teams will have gone more than 48 hours since the final out of Game 3 when Game 4 begins.

Mother Nature has had an impact on the series. Game 4 was rained out on Friday and Game 3 was played on Thursday afternoon, moved up to a 1 p.m. ET start due to inclement weather in the forecast. It will be chilly on the shores of Lake Erie on Saturday, with temperatures set to dip into the 40s during the game, but rain should not impact the proceedings.

The Friday rainout is also not impacting either team's starting pitching decision. The Rays are sticking with right-hander Nick Martinez as their Game 4 starter, and the Guardians are set to give the ball to Shawn Armstrong. The Guards were set to go with a bullpen game on Friday, but they could now use Game 1 starter Foster Griffin as a long man out of the bullpen. Griffin has had four days' rest since pitching in the ALCS opener.

Guardians vs. Rays: ALCS Game 4

Time : 8 p.m. ET | Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: 8 p.m. ET | : Saturday, Oct. 17 Location: Progressive Field -- Cleveland

TV channel : TBS | Live stream : HBO Max

: TBS | : HBO Max Odds (via DraftKings): TB -112, CLE -107, O/U: 6.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 4. Follow along below.