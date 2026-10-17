Guardians vs. Rays live updates: ALCS resumes with Game 4 as Cleveland looks for 3-1 lead

Game 4 starting lineups
Not surprisingly, both teams are using the same lineup they were planning to start last night, before the rainout. Here are the visiting Rays:
1. DH Yandy Díaz, RHB
2. 1B Jonathan Aranda, LHB
3. LF Chandler Simpson, LHB
4. 3B Junior Caminero, RHB
5. C Liam Hicks, LHB
6. RF Victor Mesa Jr., LHB
7. CF Jonny DeLuca, RHB
8. 2B Richie Palacios, LHB
9. SS Taylor Walls, RHB
SP Nick Martinez, RHP
Simpson, a speed guy with zero career outside-the-park homers, is certainly an unconventional No. 3 hitter. He's batting third to get an extra lefty near the top of the lineup, per manager Kevin Cash. Now here are the home Guardians:
1. LF Steven Kwan, LHB
2. 3B José Ramírez, SHB
3. RF Chase De Lauter, LHB
4. DH Jo Adell, RHB
5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe, LHB
6. 2B Travis Bazzana, LHB
7. C Patrick Bailey, SHB
8. CF Petey Halpin, LHB
9. SS Brayan Rocchio, SHB
SP Shawn Armstrong, RHB
Armstrong is an opener and may only face 3-4 batters. Game 1 starter Foster Griffin can pitch on normal rest today thanks to the rainout, so he may follow Armstrong. Joey Cantillo, a lefty like Griffin, is another option. These two teams will potentially play four games in the next four days. That will change their bullpen strategies.