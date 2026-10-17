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Guardians vs. Rays live updates: ALCS resumes with Game 4 as Cleveland looks for 3-1 lead

After more than 48 hours without ALCS baseball, the Guardians and Rays are back in action Saturday night

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It's Game 4 of the 2026 ALCS on Saturday as the Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians enter with a 2-1 series lead. The teams will have gone more than 48 hours since the final out of Game 3 when Game 4 begins. 

Mother Nature has had an impact on the series. Game 4 was rained out on Friday and Game 3 was played on Thursday afternoon, moved up to a 1 p.m. ET start due to inclement weather in the forecast. It will be chilly on the shores of Lake Erie on Saturday, with temperatures set to dip into the 40s during the game, but rain should not impact the proceedings.

The Friday rainout is also not impacting either team's starting pitching decision. The Rays are sticking with right-hander Nick Martinez as their Game 4 starter, and the Guardians are set to give the ball to Shawn Armstrong. The Guards were set to go with a bullpen game on Friday, but they could now use Game 1 starter Foster Griffin as a long man out of the bullpen. Griffin has had four days' rest since pitching in the ALCS opener.

Guardians vs. Rays: ALCS Game 4

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
  • Location: Progressive Field -- Cleveland
  • TV channel: TBS | Live stream: HBO Max
  • Odds (via DraftKings): TB -112, CLE -107, O/U: 6.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Game 4. Follow along below.

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Game 4 starting lineups

Not surprisingly, both teams are using the same lineup they were planning to start last night, before the rainout. Here are the visiting Rays:

1. DH Yandy Díaz, RHB
2. 1B Jonathan Aranda, LHB
3. LF Chandler Simpson, LHB
4. 3B Junior Caminero, RHB
5. C Liam Hicks, LHB
6. RF Victor Mesa Jr., LHB
7. CF Jonny DeLuca, RHB
8. 2B Richie Palacios, LHB
9. SS Taylor Walls, RHB

SP Nick Martinez, RHP

Simpson, a speed guy with zero career outside-the-park homers, is certainly an unconventional No. 3 hitter. He's batting third to get an extra lefty near the top of the lineup, per manager Kevin Cash. Now here are the home Guardians:

1. LF Steven Kwan, LHB
2. 3B José Ramírez, SHB
3. RF Chase De Lauter, LHB
4. DH Jo Adell, RHB
5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe, LHB
6. 2B Travis Bazzana, LHB
7. C Patrick Bailey, SHB
8. CF Petey Halpin, LHB
9. SS Brayan Rocchio, SHB

SP Shawn Armstrong, RHB

Armstrong is an opener and may only face 3-4 batters. Game 1 starter Foster Griffin can pitch on normal rest today thanks to the rainout, so he may follow Armstrong. Joey Cantillo, a lefty like Griffin, is another option. These two teams will potentially play four games in the next four days. That will change their bullpen strategies.

Mike Axisa
October 17, 2026, 10:31 PM
Oct. 17, 2026, 6:31 pm EDT
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