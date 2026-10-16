Guardians vs. Rays live updates: ALCS Game 4 begins in rain delay in Cleveland

The Guardians are hoping to host the Rays in ALCS Game 4 on Friday on a damp night in Cleveland. The game, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, will begin in a delay, with Northeast Ohio experiencing rain showers.

The Guardians, up 2-1 in the series, are hoping to play and move to within one win of their first American League pennant since 2016. Cleveland is set to use a bullpen game on Friday, with Shawn Armstrong starting on the mound. The Rays, meanwhile, will send right-hander Nick Martinez to the hill, hoping to again even the series. After sweeping the Yankees in the ALDS, the Rays have dropped two of three against the Guardians.

The winner of the ALCS will advance to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. Game 1 of the Fall Classic is set for next Friday (Oct. 23), and the 103-win Brewers will have home-field advantage. The Brewers completed a sweep of the two-time reigning champion Dodgers on Thursday night.

Guardians vs. Rays: ALCS Game 4

Time : TBD (Game is starting in rain delay) | Date : Friday, Oct. 16

: TBD (Game is starting in rain delay) | : Friday, Oct. 16 Location: Progressive Field -- Cleveland

TV channel : TBS | Live stream : HBO Max

: TBS | : HBO Max Odds (via DraftKings): TB -114, CLE +102 | O/U: 6.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout the night, both on the weather and on the game