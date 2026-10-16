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Guardians vs. Rays live updates: ALCS Game 4 begins in rain delay in Cleveland

The Guardians are hoping to both play and to take a 3-1 series lead on Friday night at Progressive Field

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The Guardians are hoping to host the Rays in ALCS Game 4 on Friday on a damp night in Cleveland. The game, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, will begin in a delay, with Northeast Ohio experiencing rain showers.

The Guardians, up 2-1 in the series, are hoping to play and move to within one win of their first American League pennant since 2016. Cleveland is set to use a bullpen game on Friday, with Shawn Armstrong starting on the mound. The Rays, meanwhile, will send right-hander Nick Martinez to the hill, hoping to again even the series. After sweeping the Yankees in the ALDS, the Rays have dropped two of three against the Guardians.

The winner of the ALCS will advance to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. Game 1 of the Fall Classic is set for next Friday (Oct. 23), and the 103-win Brewers will have home-field advantage. The Brewers completed a sweep of the two-time reigning champion Dodgers on Thursday night.

Guardians vs. Rays: ALCS Game 4

  • Time: TBD (Game is starting in rain delay) | Date: Friday, Oct. 16
  • Location: Progressive Field -- Cleveland
  • TV channel: TBS | Live stream: HBO Max
  • Odds (via DraftKings): TB -114, CLE +102 | O/U: 6.5

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout the night, both on the weather and on the game 

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Game postponed

Game 4 will take place Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2026, 1:07 AM
Oct. 16, 2026, 9:07 pm EDT
 
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Still awaiting updates

MLB hasn't said anything since announcing the game would start in a delay. That happened at 7:20 p.m. ET. The grounds crew is said to need an hour to get the field ready to play.

Matt Snyder
October 17, 2026, 1:01 AM
Oct. 16, 2026, 9:01 pm EDT
 
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Guardians Game 4 lineup

Again, assuming we play tonight, here's the lineup for the team leading this series two games to one. 

  1. Steven Kwan, LF
  2. José Ramírez, 3B
  3. Chase DeLauter, RF
  4. Jo Adell, DH
  5. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
  6. Travis Bazzana, 2B
  7. Patrick Bailey, C
  8. Petey Halpin, CF
  9. Brayan Rocchio, SS

RHP Shawn Armstrong

Matt Snyder
October 16, 2026, 11:42 PM
Oct. 16, 2026, 7:42 pm EDT
 
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Rays Game 4 lineup

If this delay is indeed a delay and doesn't turn into a postponement, here's the Rays' lineup. 

  1. Yandy Díaz, DH
  2. Jonathan Aranda, 1B
  3. Chandler Simpson, LF
  4. Junior Caminero, 3B
  5. Liam Hicks, C
  6. Victor Mesa Jr., RF
  7. Jonny DeLuca, CF
  8. Richie Palacios, 2B
  9. Taylor Walls, SS

RHP Nick Martinez

Matt Snyder
October 16, 2026, 11:40 PM
Oct. 16, 2026, 7:40 pm EDT
 
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Game 4 begins in a rain delay

ALCS Game 4 will not start on time. It's been a rainy day in Cleveland, and it could be a rainy and windy night. MLB still is hoping to get the game in, but it will not start at 8 p.m. ET as previously scheduled.

It's been a damp day in Cleveland, and the forecast for the rest of the night is not great. Showers are in the forecast, though the chance of rain is hovering around 50% for the next few hours. In addition to the rain, it will be windy and chilly (temps in the low 50s). Here's the hourly forecast from Cleveland19:

screenshot-2026-10-16-at-7-35-27-pm.png
Cleveland19

Thursday's Game 3 was moved up to the early afternoon because of rain in the forecast. 

If the league has to postpone Friday night's Game 4, a game could be made up on Sunday, an originally scheduled off day. Game 6 and Game 7 are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Tampa, if necessary.
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