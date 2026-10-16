Guardians vs. Rays live updates: ALCS Game 4 begins in rain delay in Cleveland

Game postponed
Game 4 will take place Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.
The Guardians are hoping to host the Rays in ALCS Game 4 on Friday on a damp night in Cleveland. The game, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, will begin in a delay, with Northeast Ohio experiencing rain showers.
The Guardians, up 2-1 in the series, are hoping to play and move to within one win of their first American League pennant since 2016. Cleveland is set to use a bullpen game on Friday, with Shawn Armstrong starting on the mound. The Rays, meanwhile, will send right-hander Nick Martinez to the hill, hoping to again even the series. After sweeping the Yankees in the ALDS, the Rays have dropped two of three against the Guardians.
The winner of the ALCS will advance to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. Game 1 of the Fall Classic is set for next Friday (Oct. 23), and the 103-win Brewers will have home-field advantage. The Brewers completed a sweep of the two-time reigning champion Dodgers on Thursday night.
CBS Sports will have live updates throughout the night, both on the weather and on the game
Game 4 will take place Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.
MLB hasn't said anything since announcing the game would start in a delay. That happened at 7:20 p.m. ET. The grounds crew is said to need an hour to get the field ready to play.
Again, assuming we play tonight, here's the lineup for the team leading this series two games to one.
RHP Shawn Armstrong
If this delay is indeed a delay and doesn't turn into a postponement, here's the Rays' lineup.
RHP Nick Martinez
ALCS Game 4 will not start on time. It's been a rainy day in Cleveland, and it could be a rainy and windy night. MLB still is hoping to get the game in, but it will not start at 8 p.m. ET as previously scheduled.
It's been a damp day in Cleveland, and the forecast for the rest of the night is not great. Showers are in the forecast, though the chance of rain is hovering around 50% for the next few hours. In addition to the rain, it will be windy and chilly (temps in the low 50s). Here's the hourly forecast from Cleveland19:
Thursday's Game 3 was moved up to the early afternoon because of rain in the forecast.
If the league has to postpone Friday night's Game 4, a game could be made up on Sunday, an originally scheduled off day. Game 6 and Game 7 are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Tampa, if necessary.